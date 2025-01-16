‘I didn’t believe in myself’: How Jack Payne became a go-to scorer for Idaho basketball

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Jack Payne seems happy whether he’s wearing board shorts or boots.

Payne grew up in Laguna Beach, California, and moved to Boise in the eighth grade. He starred at Owyhee (Idaho) High School and after a couple of years playing basketball at Colorado State University found his way back to Moscow and the Idaho Vandals.

It seems to be a perfect landing spot for a laid-back but spirited personality who said he enjoys his fun in a college town while also playing high-level basketball.

“I want to stay here,” Payne said. “I love this place.

“Yesterday was an off day. I drove down to McCall (Idaho) and hung out with my mom.”

When Payne flies home from Moscow to Boise, it’s a 15-minute drive from the airport.

Payne has had the hot hand for the Vandals (7-10, 2-2 Big Sky). He scored 18 points against Montana, 23 against Sacramento State and 15 against Portland State in the past three games for the Vandals heading into Saturday’s home game against rival Eastern Washington.

A 6-foot-6 sophomore, Payne also acknowledges he can stir up things on court.

“If you talk to me away from a game, I am just completely different than I am in a game,” Payne said.

“Ask him what I’m Iike in a game,” Payne said following practice Thursday as teammate Tyler Mrus walked by.

Without breaking stride, Mrus turned and grinned, describing his teammate in a few colorful words.

Payne said when he watches himself on tape after a game, “my mouth is always moving.”

Mostly, his commentary is directed toward opponents. But against UC Davis this year, following a whistle, Payne was called for his first technical when he told an official, “That’s not your call to make.”

In practice Thursday, however, he was all earnestness and business. In a drill, he made six 3-pointers in a row as shooters moved around the arc. He shot, without gathering himself beforehand, with a smooth catch-and-shoot stroke.

He attacked the basket with either hand on drives and boxed out eagerly. As the Vandals worked against anticipated EWU plays, Payne brought a steady energy and made decisive, aggressive movement. He is also an adept passer who sees the court and delivers passes to teammates almost the instant it registers that they are open.

Payne spent a fair amount of time in conversation with Idaho coach Alex Pribble. But in their exchanges, Pribble did not display the brusque manner and volume of a coach evaluating effort. Rather, they were more like two colleagues discussing fine points of on-court tactics.

Pribble has said Payne can deliver whatever the team needs at the moment.

Payne credits Pribble with salvaging a Division I basketball career. Payne said after a redshirt season at CSU, followed by a season when he barely played, he decided to leave the Rams.

“Coach Pribble called me and stayed on me,” Payne said. “I didn’t think I was going to get a Division I offer again.”

Idaho’s go-to scorer said he couldn’t shoot at all in high school and didn’t believe in himself.

“Colorado State fixed my jump shot,” he said.

Payne said he’s been lucky at CSU and Idaho to find himself a member of congenial teams.

“(Vandals players) are so friendly,” he said. “Nobody hates anybody. We are really close. I’m lucky I have heard of teams that hate other people.

“We’re a very goofy team. Everybody has a different personality. But we gel so well.”

Payne shares a house with teammate Titus Yearout. They first met when playing on an AAU team when they were 14 years old. Payne’s California vibe was eye-opening for Yearout, who comes from the Nez Perce reservation town of Lapwai, Idaho.

“He hated me the first weekend we met,” Payne said. “He said, ‘You are a weirdo.’ Now we’re super close.”

Payne added that he practically considers himself the ninth of Yearout’s eight siblings.

Making friends apparently comes easy to Payne, who said one of the perks of playing at Idaho is that so many of his friends come to watch him play.

“They can get a couple of beers and watch me Thursday and Saturday,” he said.

Payne’s plans after basketball are still developing, but he sdaid he’s intrigued by name, image and likeness opportunities for college athletes. He can envision himself creating a career as an agent finding NIL money for players at places like Idaho.

“There isn’t a lot of NIL money (at Idaho), but they love the school and want to stay there,” he said.

In the meantime, though, there are the Eagles to deal with for a Vandals team that seems capable of going on a Big Sky Conference run.

“We’re pretty even with them,” Payne said of EWU (6-11, 2-2). “It will be a good game. We will have to shoot the ball well in transition. It will be fun. Whoever plays harder will win that game.”

The Vandals’ season goal is the Big Sky Tournament, which Idaho last won in 1990. The Vandals’ most recent victory in the tournament was in 2017.

“Our goal is to win the tournament,” Payne said. … “It’s in Boise. All my friends will be there.”