Nintendo reveals Switch 2, successor to the massively successful Switch

By Gene Park Washington Post

Nintendo announced the successor to the second-most-popular game console in the United States, and it’s called the Switch 2.

A teaser trailer about two minutes long released Thursday morning revealed a console with a similar form factor of the 2017 handheld, retaining its hybrid format as a portable machine with a dock that connects to TVs and monitors for home console play.

The trailer is sparse in details. Maybe the most important one, besides the teased release date this year, is that the Switch 2 will play games from the first Switch console, including physical cartridges, with a disclaimer that certain games may not be supported or fully compatible.

The trailer teased a release date this year and featured no other information on future games (as games media have reported ahead of Thursday), but instead showed clips from a Mario Kart game, with little details hinting that it might be the follow-up for the original Switch’s best-selling game, “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

The Switch 2 again features Joy-Cons, the motion-tracking controllers that can clip to the side of the console or detach and work independently. The controllers are bigger to match a bigger screen and base console, which is reported to be an LCD screen, as opposed to the original Switch’s OLED line that boasted true blacks and sharp colors.

Nintendo promises more information April 2, with hands-on events to try the system to be announced at a later date.