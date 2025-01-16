Steven Ho, ER tech turned TikTok star, to bring his comedy routine to Spokane Comedy Club

From staff reports

If you’ve been on TikTok in the past five years it’s possible Steven Ho’s videos have landed on your For You Page.

Ho turned to creating TikTok videos at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while working as an emergency room technician. The app gave Ho a place to release “a lot of pent up frustration … due to COVID,” he told online publication Medium in 2022.

In his videos, Ho is seen comedically giving tips and recounting his experience in the ER, but to some viewers his comedy may come across as abrasive. Ho’s comedic delivery involves not-so-appropriate-for-newsprint words.

One year into the pandemic, Ho turned to comedy full time. He’s since amassed 15 million followers on social media, with one of his most viewed TikTok videos garnering more than 60 million views.

The TikTok creator and comedian is bringing his “Tips from the ER” act to the Spokane Comedy Club next week. Three of his shows are already sold out, with limited tickets available for the 9:45 p.m. performances Thursday Jan. 23, Jan. 24 and Jan. 25. Tickets are $30 and $40. The 9:45 p.m. shows are 21 and older only.