Washington State women start fast in 74-58 win over San Francisco

From staff reports

SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State built a 17-point lead after the first quarter and rode an exceptional first half to a 74-58 road win at San Francisco.

The Cougars led 45-21 at halftime. The Dons were unable to mount a serious rally, outscoring the visitors by eight in the second half.

Tara Wallack led Washington State (11-8, 6-2 West Coast Conference) with a team-high 16 points.

The loss dropped San Francisco (8-9, 5-3) out of a tie for first place in the WCC.

San Francisco guard Angeliki Ziaka led all scorers with 20 points.

Washington State remains tied for first place in the conference with Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga.

WSU travels to Santa Clara on Saturday for a game at 2 p.m.