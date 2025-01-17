Man dies by suicide at park near Columbia River days after arrest warrant issued

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

KENNEWICK – A 52-year-old man was confirmed to have died by suicide at Two Rivers Park southeast of Kennewick on Thursday.

Ronald E. Jensen of Kennewick was found dead near the Columbia River shoreline about 10:45 a.m., moments after he died, Benton County investigators said.

Benton County Coroner Bill Leach told the Tri-City Herald that the death was ruled a suicide following an investigation by sheriff’s officials.

Jensen was awaiting trial for child rape and child molestation charges involving two young girls in Franklin County over several years.

He had been out of jail on $25,000 bail, but a warrant was issued Tuesday for his arrest when he failed to show up for a hearing on whether his bail should be revoked.

Jensen had denied the accusations when he was interviewed by Pasco police.

“We were obviously shocked by the events of yesterday,” his defense attorney Scott Johnson told the Herald. “Yesterday should serve as a reminder to everyone of the crushing weight that the criminal justice system places on people as they try to navigate being accused of crimes they are presumed innocent of.”