Ferguson signs bill to require speed-limiting devices for habitual speeders in Washington

OLYMPIA – Some of the state’s most habitual speeders will soon be required to install speed-limiting devices in their car.

Gov. Bob Ferguson signed legislation Monday requiring intelligent speed -assistance devices for drivers whose licenses have been suspended due to reckless or excessive speeding starting in 2029. The bill, known as the BEAM Act, is named after the four victims who died in a crash in Renton in March 2024: Andrea Hudson, 38; Boyd Buster Brown, 12; Matilda Wilcoxson, 13; and 12-year-old Eloise Wilcoxson.

An 18-year-old driver, who had reportedly been involved in three high-speed collisions within the 11 months before the crash, ran through a stoplight at 118 mph before striking a minivan.

The driver, Chase Jones, pleaded guilty to four counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault and last month was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.

“What’s behind this bill, of course, is just a really simple goal to save lives,” Ferguson said Monday.

According to bill sponsor Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, the crash is part of a concerning trend.

In 2022, 29% of crash fatalities occurred when at least one of the drivers was speeding.

Between 2019 and 2023, fatal crashes involving a speeding driver increased by 40% in Washington, according to Leavitt. Over the same period, speeding tickets for motorists driving more than 50 mph have increased by 200%.

According to Leavitt, there were 810 traffic deaths in Washington in that same period, a 9% increase from the prior year, with excessive speed contributing to 251 of the incidents.

“This bill’s really about saving lives, similar to the ignition interlock program,” Leavitt said of the devices that prevent driving under the influence offenders from driving drunk. “The successful ignition interlock program is really patterned for those who are the disproportionate of the folks who are causing fatal crashes and injuries across our state.”

In March, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste attributed the increases in traffic infractions to bad behaviors developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when traffic drastically increased. As more drivers returned to the road, some have kept the bad habits they developed.

In Washington, a driver can have their license suspended if they receive three or more moving violation infractions within one year or four or more within two years. However, many drivers simply don’t comply with the suspension.

According to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, an estimated 75% of suspended drivers continue to drive during this period.

The legislation, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2029, will require drivers whose license was previously suspended due to reckless or excessive speeding to equip their vehicle with an intelligent speed -assistance device. The device operates similarly to the ignition interlock device used by repeat DUI offenders and uses GPS to restrict a driver to the posted speed limit.

Similar legislation was recently signed into law in Virginia and is currently under discussion in Georgia and New York, among other states.

The bill received broad bipartisan support in both the House and Senate during the legislative session, and Ferguson noted Monday that it was signed into law during the first year it was proposed.

“We cannot bring back those we’ve lost, but we can take meaningful steps to stop this from happening again,” Leavitt said in a statement. “This bill sends a clear message: Safety on our roads matters, and we will do everything in our power to protect our communities.”