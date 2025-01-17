This day in history: The S-R’s newest columnist was versed in film and politics, and would one day become much more

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Spokesman-Review announced the debut of a new columnist: Ronald Reagan.

The paper said it planned to run the then-California governor’s new syndicated column every Sunday.

“Chief executive of the nation’s most populous state for eight years, Reagan is a major spokesman for conservative Americans,” a front-page announcement read. “A past contender for the U.S. presidency, he is regarded as a potential presidential candidate in 1976.”

Reagan would narrowly lose the Republican nomination to incumbent Gerald Ford in 1976.

In 1980, Reagan would win not only the nomination, but also a landslide victory against incumbent Jimmy Carter in the general election.

From 1925: Two big new steel hangars were ready at Aston Field, near Parkwater, to receive a fleet of Army airplanes, including “a big DeHavilland bombing plane.”

Eight more planes were due to arrive, at which point “active flying instruction” was expected to start.

The planes would be manned by aviators of the Washington National Guard’s 161st flight squadron.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1919: The 18th Amendment, authorizing the prohibition of alcohol, is ratified by a majority of U.S. states.

1945: Adolf Hitler moves into his underground bunker, where he lives until his suicide April 30.

1967: The first Black government is installed in the Bahamas.

2002: The United Nations Security Council unanimously establishes an arms embargo and freezes assets of Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaida and the members of the Taliban.