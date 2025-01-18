Buzzer breakdown: Santa Clara lights up Gonzaga’s defense, sends Zags to second straight loss

Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s 103-99 loss to Santa Clara on Saturday.

Defense rests

Gonzaga’s defense endured another long night. After giving up 97 points in an overtime loss to host Oregon State on Thursday in Corvallis, the Zags were in another shootout against the Broncos.

GU’s 46-45 halftime lead was erased when Santa Clara was nearly flawless on offense for the first 10 minutes of the second half. At that point, the Broncos were 11 of 13 from the field and didn’t miss behind the 3-point line (7 of 7).

Santa Clara become the third consecutive team – and only three teams this season – to shoot at least 50% from the field against the Zags. Washington State finished at 53.3%, Oregon State 58.5% and SCU hit 53.7%.

GU came into the game No. 22 in 3-point defense at 28.9%. The Broncos finished 18 of 38 (48.4%).

Santa Clara lost to Loyola Marymount 57-54 in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Consecutive WCC defeats

One has to go a long way back in the record book to find the last time Gonzaga lost two consecutive West Coast Conference games.

In February 2014, Gonzaga lost to BYU 73-65 and San Diego 69-66. The Zags finished 15-3 in conference and still won a WCC title.

Bryan goes off for career night

Santa Clara senior guard Tyeree Bryan, who came in averaging 9.7 points per game, torched the Zags for a career-high 35 points. The 6-foot-5 guard, a 38.3% 3-point shooter, hit 7 of 12 from distance, including a big one with 43 seconds left. He added two free throws with 21 seconds left. Bryan made 13 of 21 shots. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists.

Bryan’s previous career high was 23 points twice when he was at Charleston Southern. He’s played two seasons for the Broncos.