On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Illinois at Michigan State CBS

10 a.m.: Tulane at Temple ESPNU

11 a.m.: La Salle at UMass Amherst USA

Noon: Memphis at Charlotte ESPN2

2 p.m.: Texas Christian at Baylor ESPN

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Southern California at Indiana NBC

10 a.m.: Stanford at Duke ESPN2

Noon: Oklahoma at Southern Carolina ESPN

1 p.m.: Wyoming at UNLV CBS Sports

Football, NFL playoffs

Noon: L.A. Rams at Philadelphia NBC

3:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo CBS

Golf

7 a.m.: USGA: Latin American Amateur Championship ESPN2

12:45 p.m.: PGA: The American Express Golf

3:30 p.m.: USGA: Latin America Amateur Championship ESPN2

Soccer, club men

6 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Everton USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Ipswich Town USA

Tennis

6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

11:30 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change