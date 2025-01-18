Washington State women blow out Santa Clara 74-47 behind strong second quarter

From staff reports

The Washington State women’s defense led the way to a 74-47 win over Santa Clara in a West Coast Conference game on Saturday at the Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California.

The Cougars (12-8, 7-2 WCC) ran away in the second quarter, outscoring the Broncos (9-11, 3-7) 22-3 in the period and limiting SCU to 1 of 14 shooting from the field.

WSU led 39-17 at halftime and cruised in the second half.

Alex Covill led the Cougars with 21 points, while Eleonora Villa (12) and Candace Kpetikou (10) joined in double figures.

WSU outrebounded SCU 48-34 and had a 44-18 advantage in paint points.

The Cougars kept pace with Gonzaga atop the WCC standings. They return to Beasley Coliseum in Pullman on Thursday night to host Portland.