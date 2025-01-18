Whitworth overcomes slow start to beat Pacific 82-74

From staff reports

The Whitworth men’s basketball team rallied for a 82-74 win over Pacific in a Northwest Conference game on Saturday at Stoller Center in Forest Grove, Oregon.

The Boxers (8-7, 3-3) opened on a 17-2 run, but the Pirates (13-2, 4-2 NWC) came back to trail 41-35 at halftime.

Garrett Long gave Whitworth its first lead on a layup with 13 minutes left and hit back-to-back jumpers down the stretch to score a six-point cushion with 4:29 remaining.

Long finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Stephen Behil led with 19 points.