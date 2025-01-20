Anheuser-Busch is investing in more Super Bowl commercials. Clydesdales will be back

By Hannah Wyman St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch will once again sponsor a series of commercials in the highly sought-after breaks during the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

This year’s five ads will feature Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light and Stella Artois, an increased investment from last year’s three commercials.

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return; celebrities will also make an appearance.

With three minutes of national advertising time and 45 seconds of regional advertising time, the Belgium-based brewer becomes this year’s largest Super Bowl advertiser across all beer, alcohol and consumer packaged goods companies.

According to German-based data firm Statista, a 30-second commercial cost an average of $7 million during the Super Bowl last year.

“At Anheuser-Busch we recognize the unique position that our decades of experience with the Super Bowl has granted us,” Kyle Norrington, A-B’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “For our brands to be an essential part of the broadcast, the in-game experience in bars and at-home watch parties across the country is a privilege we do not take lightly.”

Since 1975, A-B has produced over 260 commercials for the Super Bowl. The game is one of television’s biggest stages; advertisers can reach millions.

Last year’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers captured 123.4 million average viewers, according to Nielsen Fast National data and Adobe Analytics, making it the most watched telecast in history.

Anheuser-Busch said the Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back this year with a “heartfelt story that showcases the grit, resilience and dedication of the brand,” according to a press release. The video teaser also promises that something “big” is coming, as the camera pans from horses in bridles and reins to a smaller set of Clydesdale ears.

Meanwhile, Bud Light is leaning into the brand connection to sports and music with a funny ad promoting drinking cold beer with good friends.

Added to this year’s mix, Stella Artois is set to launch a new campaign with the help of celebrity partners during the broadcast.

Busch Light also returns to the Super Bowl with another installment of the humorous “The Busch Guide by Busch Guy” series. The Busch Guy, a bearded man dressed in flannel, provides survival skills for the rustic outdoors.

Busch Light has recently gained strength in the market and was reported by A-B as one of the top share gainers in the industry in October.

The Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl commercial will showcase social athletes in its “Play For An ULTRA” campaign. A teaser image shows two pickleball players enjoying the light lager.

Last year, Michelob Ultra became A-B InBev’s best-selling product, helping boost numbers for the brewer after a tough 2023.

Super Bowl LIX will air at 5:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, Feb. 9.