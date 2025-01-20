Idaho’s second half rally falls short in 72-67 loss to Montana

From staff reports

Idaho’s second-half rally came up short as the Montana Grizzlies held off the visiting Vandals 72-67 in a Big Sky men’s basketball game Monday.

The Vandals pulled within 68-65 late before Montana prevailed.

Tyler Mrus led Idaho (8-11, 3-3 Big Sky) with 12 points and Tyler Lindhardt and Isaiah Brickner had 10 each.

Brandon Whitney led Montana (12-8, 5-2) with 18 points.

Montana led 37-31 at halftime.

Women

Idaho 70, Montana 57: The Vandals (13-4, 5-1) completed a sweep of the visiting Grizzlies in a Big Sky game Monday.

Five Vandals scored in double figures as Idaho extended its winning streak to five.

Idaho moved into a tie for second in the Big Sky. Olivia Nelson led the Vandals with 15 points and Hope Hassmann had 13 and a career-high nine assists.