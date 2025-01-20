This day in history: Legislature hears proposal that would combine Medical Lake schools

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A new proposal before the state Legislature called for combining two Medical Lake institutions – Lakeland Village and Interlake School – into a single administrative unit.

Both served people with mental disabilities, but operated separately. Consolidation “could mean a single superintendent over both and a single accounting personnel and purchasing system.”

A story in the Chronicle noted that “Interlake was established a few years ago on the grounds of Eastern State Hospital as a facility” for people with profound disabilities.

From 1925: A statistical report estimated Spokane’s population at 125,064, with the greater Spokane population (including suburban areas within 10 miles) at 150,544.

That was a gain in the greater Spokane population of 23,070 over four years.

However, this was just an estimate, perhaps an optimistic one.

Five years later, when the official 1930 census numbers were compiled, the population within Spokane’s city limits stood at only 115,514, with the entire county at 150,447.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1945: Franklin D. Roosevelt is sworn in for a fourth term as president. Following his tenure, the 22nd Amendment was enacted, which limits the position to two terms.

1953: The first live U.S. coast-to-coast inauguration address is broadcast with Dwight D. Eisenhower taking office.

1961: John F. Kennedy is the youngest-elected president inaugurated.

1973: At Richard Nixon’s second presidential inauguration, flags are flown at half-staff in mourning for former President Harry Truman.

1986: The first federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. occurs.