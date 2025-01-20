Trump sworn in for second term as president, declaring the start of the ‘golden age of America’

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump became the 47th president as he took the oath of office on Monday surrounded by former presidents, family members, members of Congress, billionaires and other VIPs crowded under the Capitol dome.

He took the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Just before, Vice President JD Vance was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump started his inaugural speech declaring “the golden age of America begins right now.”

He promised challenges will be “annihilated.” He issued a sharp rebuke of the federal government, referring to the “radical and corrupt establishment” that has “has extracted power and wealth from our citizens while the pillars of our society lay broken, and seemingly in complete disrepair.”

He laid out the challenges he believes the country is facing, including a public health system that “cannot deliver in times of disaster,” and a public education system that teaches children to be ashamed of themselves and “hate our country.”

“From this moment on, America’s decline is over,” he said.

He said he wasn’t killed in last summer’s assassination attempt in Pennsylvania with God’s grace.

“I was saved by God to make America great again.”

Trump is expected to issue dozens of executive orders soon after his speech ends and made a litany of pledges for his second term.

He promised to bring down gas prices and increase American energy exports, to use federal law enforcement agencies to dismantle foreign gangs, particularly in the “cities and inner-cities,” and to overhaul trade. He declared he would create an “External Revenue Service” focused on tariffs and taxes on foreign imports and the “Department of Government Efficiency” to cut regulations.

He pledged to end policies that “social engineer” race and gender “into every aspect of public and private life,” to “forge a society that’s color-blind and merit based.” It would now be the policy of the United States that “there are only two genders, male and female,” he said to loud applause.

He reiterated that the U.S. would take back the Panama Canal and rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, arguing that America will be regaining its strength on the world stage.

“For American citizens, Jan. 20, 2025, is Liberation Day,” Trump said.

“This inauguration has a very, very different feel than his first one,” said Idaho Sen. Jim Risch as he was walking to his seat in the Capitol before the ceremony. “And it isn’t just the inauguration. It’s just the general euphoria around this. He comes in much more experienced and obviously with a very substantial vote margin and very committed to getting things done. It’s just entirely different this time.”

After Trump took his seat, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, noted that the United States will soon celebrate its 250th birthday.

Pointing to the “hot mess of division,” she called for “a generosity of spirit despite our differences.”

In a follow-up speech in Emancipation Hall directed to VIP supporters, who Trump described the new audience as a “younger, far more beautiful audience than I just spoke to,” and adlibbed comments he said his wife and vice president had scrubbed from his earlier speech.

“I was going to talk about the J6 hostages, but you’ll be happy, because, you know, it’s actions, not words,” Trump said, before accusing former President Joe Biden of abusing his own powers to pardon, including recent preemptive pardons of members of the congressional committee investigating the January 6th, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Why are we trying to help a guy like (Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark) Milley?” Trump asked. “Why are we helping Liz Cheney? Liz Cheney is a disaster, she’s a crying lunatic, and crying Adam Kinzinger.”

Trump repeated his disproven accusations that the 2020 election had been stolen and added that attempts to steal the 2024 election were foiled because his victory was “too big to rig.”

The inauguration was originally planned to take place on the West Front of the Capitol, overlooking the National Mall, but was moved indoors for the first time since 1984 in response to the frigid temperature in the nation’s capital, which was 27 degrees when the event began.

President William Henry Harrison famously fell ill and died after he delivered the longest inaugural address in U.S. presidential history, while refusing to wear an overcoat, on a chilly day in 1841. The 78-year-old Trump, the nation’s oldest president to be inaugurated with his own proclivity for long speeches, didn’t take that risk.

Most of the Trump supporters who planned to attend the inauguration outdoors instead watched from Capital One Arena, a sports venue a mile away, while a smaller number of largely VIP supporters, such as comedian and podcaster Theo Von or famous YouTube brother Jake and Logan Paul, watched from Emancipation Hall, a large room in the Capitol visitor center.

Many more Trump supporters, tens of thousands of which arrived in D.C. from across the country, watched the proceedings Monday from screens across the city, including hundreds who gathered at the Museum of the Bible.

At a pre-inauguration victory rally at Capital One Arena in D.C. on Sunday, Trump signaled he would follow through on his campaign promise of pardoning supporters who have been convicted of charges related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, whom he again called “the J6 hostages.” It is unclear if the president will pardon all of those people – some of whom have pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers and other violent crimes – or only those convicted of relatively minor crimes such as trespassing.

Spokane County GOP Chair Rob Linebarger issued a statement on Sunday listing five actions Trump should take on Day 1 of his presidency. At the top of the list is “The Unconditional Pardon of all of all the victims of J6 tyranny, the immediate release of all J6 political prisoners, and appoint a Special Prosecutor to investigate, prosecute and incarcerate all responsible for the political persecution of thousands of innocent Americans.”

Linebarger also called for the U.S. to “Drill Baby Drill,” words Trump repeated verbatim on Monday.