Woman injured in shooting at Chattaroy bar; suspect detained in Fruitland hours later

A Spokane man is expected to face “several felony and misdemeanor charges,” after one of the bullets he allegedly fired into a bar parking lot early Sunday morning struck a woman in the leg.

Skylar M. Jones, 32, was detained by Spokane Tribal Police around 5:10 a.m. Sunday after fleeing the scene of the reported crime roughly four hours earlier, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

He remained in tribal police custody awaiting extradition to Spokane County as of midmorning Monday.

Spokane County deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Chattaroy bar Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., just after 1 a.m., where they found a woman with a gunshot wound and makeshift tourniquet on her leg, the release said.

After replacing the tourniquet and administering initial first aid, deputies released the woman to medics with Spokane County Fire District 4. She was transferred to a local hospital with what is believed to be a non-life -threatening injury, the release said.

The woman and other nearby witnesses told law enforcement that Jones was in an argument with a group of people at the bar that had spilled into the parking lot “and quickly escalated,” according to the release.

Jones allegedly pulled out a pistol, and said something to the effect of “Do you wanna get shot?” before firing into the ground, the sheriff’s office said. The woman told deputies she felt pain in her leg almost immediately.

Jones fled the scene in his red Chevrolet truck and was found by tribal police near Fruitland, Washington, hours later, the sheriff’s office said.