Ask the doctors: Time spent outdoors helpful to guyt microbiome

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I know that high-fiber foods keep your gut microbiome healthy. But I just saw on the news that spending a lot of time in nature is also really helpful. Do you know if that is true? One of my goals for 2025 is a better gut microbiome, so as a hiker and gardener, I sure hope so!

Dear Reader: When talking about the health of the gut microbiome, the focus tends to be on diet. You are correct that the care and feeding of the trillions of microbes of the gut microbiome entails a diet rich in a wide variety of fresh vegetables, fruits and leafy greens. Basically, eat the rainbow. Beans, grains and legumes are also important. So are fermented foods such as pickles, sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt and tempeh. High-fiber foods help feed the populations of microbes that make their homes in the large intestine, while fermented foods contribute to their diversity. It is also important to limit ultra-processed foods, keep a lid on added sugars, drink enough water and get good sleep and exercise.

Newer research into the health of the gut microbiome suggests another essential piece of the puzzle, and that is the benefits of regularly spending time in the natural world. This appears to work in two ways. One is to expose people to a wide range of beneficial bacteria, which can contribute to the diversity of gut populations. The other is that regularly spending time outdoors helps to lower stress levels and imparts a sense of well-being. Each of these not only help us emotionally and mentally, but they also appear to benefit the populations of microbes in the gut.

In one intriguing study, researchers found that urban preschoolers who took part in a program of outdoor nature-related activities not only showed marked improvements in mood, stress and mental well-being, but their gut microbiomes became healthier as well. Fecal samples collected at the start and finish of the 10-week study showed greater diversity of microbial populations. There was also an increase in a specific microbe that is associated with improved serotonin production and lower levels of inflammation.

In a different study, researchers compared the gut microbiomes of children who played indoors for four weeks with those who played outdoors only. The result saw similar beneficial changes in gut diversity in the outdoor children, as well as increases in the biomarkers of immune system health.

When you think about it, this all makes sense. Indoors, the primary sources of microbes are other people, pets, dust, water, HVAC emissions and indoor plants. Exposure to cleaning products, which slow microbial growth, also contribute to a decrease in gut diversity. Being outdoors, by contrast, provides exposure to a rich array of microbes from plants, animals, soil and air. They transfer to the body via contact with the skin and through the respiratory and digestive systems.

Emerging research continues to link being outdoors to improved gut diversity, and also to improved immune response. Make being outdoors a regular part of your day, and the tiny residents of your gut microbiome will be grateful.

