Harvard adopts a definition of antisemitism for discipline cases

By Vimal Patel New York Times

Harvard University will adopt a definition of antisemitism when investigating discipline cases as part of several moves meant to protect Jewish students after protests over the war in the Gaza Strip, the university said in an agreement Tuesday.

The definition includes some criticisms of Israel as examples of antisemitism, including calling Israel’s existence a “racist endeavor.”

It was part of a settlement in two lawsuits filed by Jewish groups that accused the school of not doing enough to prevent and punish antisemitism on campus.

The move by Harvard was unusual. Many universities have shied away from adopting any definition of antisemitism, even as pressure on them to do so has increased in response to campus conflicts related to the war in Gaza.

The definition Harvard is using has been criticized as blurring the line between antisemitism and arguments against Israel and Zionism.

Kenneth Marcus, chair of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, a Jewish civil rights group, said that he hoped other universities would adopt the definition.

“Zionist is often a code word for Jews,” he said, adding, “Harvard is making clear that rules against Zionists are as objectionable as rules against Jews.”

But Kenneth Stern, who helped draft the definition while he was at the American Jewish Committee, has since become a critic of the definition’s use in academic settings, saying it could stifle open debate on the Middle East, an issue that has divided campuses since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel.

“I would much rather universities make clear that nobody is going to be harassed for any reason and avoid these types of issues on speech,” said Stern, now the director of the Bard Center for the Study of Hate.

Students Against Antisemitism, a group at Harvard, filed a lawsuit in January saying that Harvard had not addressed “severe and pervasive antisemitism on campus.” In May, the Brandeis Center also sued, saying the university ignored antisemitism.

The agreement released Tuesday settles both cases. One former student in the earlier case declined to join the settlement, which also includes an unspecified amount of money, and will continue to pursue his claim against Harvard, according to the university.