Inmate accused of trying to escape Yakima hospital three days before his scheduled release

By Donald W. Meyers Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima police say a 35-year-old jail inmate who was three days away from release tried to escape after being taken to a local hospital.

Kyle Andrew Barrett of Yakima, who was convicted of drug possession in Yakima Municipal Court earlier this month, was to have been released on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Friday, Barrett was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital around 7:05 a.m. for treatment after he ingested the contents of a chemical cold pack he was given after a fall and was handcuffed to a hospital bed by a police officer.

Police believe Barrett consumed the cold pack’s contents as a ploy to get outside the jail, the affidavit said.

Barrett asked to use a hospital bathroom. The officer took him to a bathroom down the hall and, when he was done, escorted him back to the treatment room, the affidavit said.

As the officer was removing one of the handcuffs to attach it to the bed rail, Barrett pulled away and went for the door, the affidavit said. The officer scuffled with Barrett, with both of them ending up in the hallway, with Barrett trying to get to the exit doors.

With the assistance of a hospital security officer, the officer was able to get Barrett handcuffed, but Barrett continued resisting until the officer threatened to shock him with a Taser if he continued to resist, the affidavit said.

Barrett was released from the hospital and booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault. He was expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Tuesday.