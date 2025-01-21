The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Medical examiner: 36-year-old man died from heart issue at Spokane County Jail

A 36-year-old man who was found dead in November at the Spokane County Jail died from a heart problem, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. A photo of the Spokane County Courthouse and county jail taken in 2019 is pictured. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 36-year-old man died last fall at the Spokane County Jail from a heart problem, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Sudden cardiac death” along with “cardiac hypertrophy, secondary to hypertensive cardiovascular disease” were listed as Bryce Larson’s cause of death, the medical examiner’s office said. It ruled the death natural.

Larson was found dead Nov. 8 in the jail after a scheduled court hearing.

Larson was awaiting trial on charges of beating and choking his father and pouring some kind of liquid on his mother during a fight, according to court documents.

While in jail on those charges, Larson was charged with threatening to kill a law enforcement officer.