Kendrick Bourne wants to see former EWU teammate Cooper Kupp on Patriots next season

By Lauren Campbell Tribune News Service

Cooper Kupp isn’t sure what his future holds with the Los Angeles Rams, and Kendrick Bourne would like to see his former college teammate come to the New England Patriots.

“Come to NE @CooperKupp we’ll take care of u lol all the targets!,” the New England wide receiver posted to X on Tuesday.

Bourne and Kupp were longtime teammates at Eastern Washington University, with Kupp getting selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. That same spring, Bourne signed as a rookie free agent with San Francisco.

The Patriots would certainly benefit from bringing in another target for Drake Maye. But if New England wanted to bring Kupp in, it would need to trade for the Super Bowl LVI MVP.

Kupp has two years left on his three-year deal with the Rams and is guaranteed $5 million. After Los Angeles’ NFC Division game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it’s unclear what direction the Rams will go and if Kupp is involved in their future plans.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot of good football left in me,” Kupp told reporters, via ESPN. “I’ll be playing football next year. That much I know. … I don’t have any clarity on what that’s going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don’t know what that’s going to look like.”

The Patriots have $130 million in cap space going into the offseason as they retool their roster and try to return to the playoffs after a three-year absence. Fitting Kupp into the roster wouldn’t be an issue financially, but the Patriots would need to put together a trade package that the Rams deem worthy enough to part with their wide receiver.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Rams toyed with the idea of trading Kupp. In October , they reportedly reached out to several teams to see if there was interest.