Locally: Sting Soccer Club teams have success at Pacific Northwest Winter Tournament in Seattle

From staff reports

From staff reports

Members of the Coeur d’Alene-based Sting Soccer Club scored some big results last weekend at the Pacific Northwest Winter Tournament in Tukwila, Washington.

Sting’s 2007 Girls Academy and 2009 Girls Academy teams finished in first place, while the 2010 Girls Academy team took second in the tournament hosted at Starfire Sports Complex.

Formerly known as the Timbers/Thorns, Sting Soccer Club has more than 500 athletes in its program.

Members of the 2009 Girls Academy team are: Ellia May, Nell Hutchins, Taryn Young, Phinalley Voigt, Adelynn Blessing, Katie Kovatch, Chloe Murphree, Anna Katherine Christman, Aspen Liddiard, Olivia Smith, Samantha Leaverton, Savanah Spencer, Madeline Witherwax, Audrey Linder, Lucia Barton, Addyson Kerley, Sophie Holecek and Ava Wickens. Coaches are Ty Kovatch and Dan Linder.

Members of the 2010 Girls Academy team are: Kendalyn Bowlby, Tayla Ruchti, Finley Wright, Ava Roberts, Emily Tannenberger, Lila Moreau, Jersey Larson, Averyn Jones, Catherine Storey, Callahan Kuhlmann, Grier Scott, Katie Foster, Jordan Walker, Karlie Kentzel, Berkley Widaman, Selah McNiel and Anya Low.

College golf

Washington State golfer Sam Renner has been named to the 2025 All-West Coast Conference men’s golf preseason team, the conference announced Tuesday.

Renner, a junior from Bend, Oregon, was one of 10 players selected and the only WSU golfer on the list. He captured medalist honors at the Wisconsin Badger and Oregon State invitationals during the fall season, the first WSU male golfer to win back-to-back tournament titles in program history.

College tennis

Washington State redshirt junior Maxine Murphy has been named the West Coast Conference singles player of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Murphy, from Laguna Nigel, California, went 3-0 on the week, all at No. 2 singles, to help the Cougars win all three of their matches. Against Idaho, Murphy was first off the court following a 7-5, 6-0 victory. She won the final 10 games of the match after trailing 3-5 in the first set. Later that day, Murphy completed a 6-4, 6-2 win over Eastern Washington.

In Sunday’s match against Michigan State, Murphy’s 6-3, 6-3 win clinched the team victory as the Cougars defeated the Spartans 6-1 to move to 4-0 on the season.

This is Murphy’s first WCC singles player of the week award and her second conference award overall in 2025, having teamed with Eva Alvarez Sande to earn the WCC doubles team of the week earlier this month.

College track and field

Washington State’s Micaela De Mello and John Paredes were named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week.

De Mello won the women’s 60-meter hurdles in 8.02 seconds at the Spokane Sports Showcase at the Podium last Saturday, the second-fastest time in WSU history. In the men’s 60-meter hurdles race that day, Paredes ran a personal-best 7.67 .