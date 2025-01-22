NHTSA investigating 900K GM trucks, SUVs for potential engine failure

By Sasha Richie The Dallas Morning News

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is opening an investigation into potential engine failure in an estimated 877,710 General Motors trucks and SUVs.

The investigation targets vehicles with GM’s 6.2L L87 V8 engine. This includes certain 2019-24 model year Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras, and 2021-24 model year Chevrolet Tahoes, Chevrolet Suburbans, GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

The NHTSA’s probe comes after it received 39 complaints of an engine rod bearing failure leading to either engine seizure or breaching of the engine block by the rod.

There have been no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue, but the NHTSA warns that, “Failure or malfunction of the engine results in loss of motive power of the vehicle, which may lead to an increased risk of a crash resulting in injury and/or property damage.”

The investigation is in the preliminary evaluation phase, which will determine the scope and severity of the issue. The investigation is not a recall, nor is it guaranteed to result in one; the agency may conclude the investigation without determining any widespread safety issues.

According to GM’s website, Arlington Assembly, the D-FW GM plant that employs over 5,000 people, is “home to every new full-size ICE powered SUV in GM’s product lineup sold around the world.” This includes the Tahoes, Suburbans, Yukons and Escalades included in the investigation.

However, the L87 engine, where the potential issue lies, is assembled at Tonawanda Propulsion, GM’s engine assembly plant in Buffalo, N.Y. While certain quality control procedures are in place at Arlington Assembly, it is unclear whether the issue would have manifested itself during them.

The NHTSA’s summary of the complaint states that, “complainants report that there is no detectability prior to the failure.”

Representatives for GM did not respond to a request for comment.