One person dead, others injured, by overdose in Spokane

One person died and several others were taken to a hospital Wednesday from a downtown Spokane motel after an apparent overdose.

The call came in just before noon from the Baymont by Wyndham Spokane, at 907 W 3rd Ave.

Spokane Police Officer C.A. Jones declined to comment as he assisted personnel removing the body of the deceased person just after 2 p.m.

Jones directed inquiries to Spokane Police Ofc. Daniel Strassenberg, spokesman for the department, who

said one person died and several were taken to the hospital. He wasn’t sure how many people were transported.

Strassenberg did not identify the victims by name or by gender. He said the incident was being investigated as a possible overdose.

Inquiries made to management of the Baymont were not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.