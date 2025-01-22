Rasmus Ekström scores twice, Spokane Chiefs edge first-place Everett 3-2

Spokane Chiefs forward Coco Armstrong scored a first period goal against the Everett Silvertips in a 3-2 win at the Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs)

The Spokane Chiefs don’t have to catch the Everett Silvertips, who occupy the top spot in the U.S. Division and the Western Conference of the Western Hockey League, in order to achieve their ultimate goal this season.

Entering play on Wednesday, the Chiefs were tied for second in the WHL in points, so they have positioned themselves to easily qualify for the playoffs.

But with 12 points separating them from first place and just 23 games remaining in the regular season, if they do want to win the division every game the rest of the way counts.

After big games from Rasmus Ekström and Dawson Cowan, the Chiefs inched a little closer to their quarry.

Ekström scored two goals, Cowan made 30 saves and the Chiefs beat the first-place Silvertips 3-2 to pull within 10 points of first place in the division and conference.

The Chiefs (30-15-0-0) have just three more head-to-head matchups with Everett (32-6-3-3) this season.

“They’re a good team,” winger Shea Van Olm said. “I know they’re missing a couple guys out of lineup, but that doesn’t change anything for us. It’s about us in that room with our group. So, yeah, good to get the win at home ice.”

Ekström is the player that was moved from the first line when winger Andrew Cristall – the league’s leading scorer – was obtained by trade two weeks ago. He was moved back to his natural center position and flourished from in close on both goals.

Coincidence or not, Ekström’s parents were in attendance and the Chiefs played the Swedish national anthem before the game.

“It means a lot to me they were here,” Ekström said. “I felt great today. I get two goals, and it helped gain momentum. It was a big win for us.”

“(Ekström) started the year with (Catton), but then we moved him back to center,” Chiefs coach Brad Lauer said. “But it’s just depth. I think he plays a better game at center. I think it adds to our lineup, which is going to be important going down the stretch here.”

Everett dominated play early, but the Chiefs scored first when a bad turnover on a change led to a 2-on-0. Chase Harrington gathered the loose puck after the Everett defensemen exited the ice, then drew the goalie out and passed back to Coco Armstrong, who dumped the puck into the open net for his fifth goal of the season.

“When that line’s on and they’re doing the little things we talked about, they’re a good line,” Lauer said. “They’re a work in progress, but they’ve done some good things for us, and Coco has been a big part of that.”

Everett tied it up a couple minutes later when a soft redirection by Dominik Rymon got under Dawson Cowan for the winger’s 22nd goal of the season.

Even though Spokane benefitted from the period’s only two power play opportunities, Everett outshot the Chiefs 13-4 in the first.

“We weren’t ready for the get-go,” Lauer said. “And you know, that’s not right. When you play the best team in the league, you’ve got to be ready to a man. … We didn’t play bad, but I expected more energy, wanted more energy from the group.”

Everett’s Carter Bear scored a power play goal, his 30th marker of the season, at 12:15 of the second, and Chiefs defenseman Owen Schoettler was called for tripping on the play, the Chiefs’ fourth minor penalty of the period. But they escaped further damage on the ensuing power play.

That would prove a boost, as a few moments later the second line had a good flurry of pressure, and a goal crease scramble resulted in Ekström banging home a loose puck in the slot on the backhand for his 18th goal of the season and a tie game with 4:47 left in the period.

“There’s rewards to getting in front of the net,” Ekström said. “Especially against the better teams, you gotta be in front of the net and get these shots and just find rebounds and get those goals.”

“That’s exactly we tell our guys,” Lauer said. “We have to see this to a man, every line, understanding the way the playoffs are going to work and the way we need to score goals. It’s not the pretty stuff that’s going to win you hockey games. It’s going to be the gritty work. It’s going to be the second and third efforts.”

Everett’s Rylan Pearce was called for slashing with 2:17 left in the frame and the Chiefs made it count. Catton picked the pocket of a defender behind the net then found Cristall along the half boards.

His pass attempt to the back post didn’t quite get through, but Ekstrom outbattled two defenders and stuffed it in for his second of the game with 54 seconds left in the period.

“Our goals tonight were a direct result of getting to the areas and paying the price to score,” Lauer said.

That’s ✌️ for the Swede tonight!



Rasmus Ekström nets his second goal of the period to with his family in town to make it 3-2 Chiefs 🥹#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/GyDj5JcaJD — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) January 23, 2025

Everett pulled goalie Jesse Sanche with 2:14 left and despite several quality chances, Dawson turned away each tying attempt.

“He’s dialed in,” Van Olm said of Dawson. “We know what we’re gonna get from him every night, and I would say my biggest props to him would be his consistency. It’s really awesome to see.”