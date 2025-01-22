This day in history: A skeleton discovery was much more suspicious than its location suggested

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A human skeleton was discovered by grave diggers at Greenwood Cemetery – but the bones were found only 2.5 feet deep, in an area not previously used for graves at the cemetery.

The police were called in to investigate. There were no clues to the cause of death.

The detective on the case said the skeleton, which included most of a skull, was sent to the FBI in Washington, D.C., for evaluation.

From 1925: The parent-teacher association of the Edison School caused a sensation by advocating citywide enforcement of a 9 p.m. curfew for minors.

An old curfew law was still on the books, but it had not been enforced for decades. The Spokane Chronicle noted that “Curfew shall not ring tonight!” had long been a “standing agreement” in Spokane.

The Edison parents recommended that curfew bells be installed in all of the fire stations and be rung every night at 9 p.m.

“We maintain that the maintaining and regulation of this order would assist parents in keeping their children off the streets and out of public parks and playgrounds at an undesirable hour,” said the Edison parent-teacher president.

The city’s commissioner of public safety said he was “lukewarm” on the idea.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1973: In a landmark decision the U.S. Supreme Court legalizes most abortions (Roe v. Wade); authoring the majority opinion, Harry Blackmun states that the criminalization of abortion does not have “roots in the English common-law tradition.”