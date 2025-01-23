Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for Jan. 23, 2025

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Braggin’ rights: The Molson Ice Fishing Derby held last week on Sidley Lake had several winners. First place and $300 went to Elias Solorio of Omak, Washington, with a total five-fish limit of five 5 pounds. Andrew Alcala of Chelan, Washington, won $300 for the longest fish in the youth division with a trout stretching 21.25 inches. Hunter Branch of Kettle Falls, Washington, took second place and $200 with a trout of 12 inches.

Overheard: The wildlife overpass crossing Idaho Highway 21 near Boise is working well, allowing more than 1,000 mule deer to cross the highway safely between Oct. 17 and Dec. 18 , 2024 .

The biggest outdoor show in e Eastern Washington opens its doors at noon Friday and runs through Sunday – the Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show at the HAPO Center in Pasco. There will be a wide range of exhibitors with everything from guide services and lodges to RVs and boats. There are also many activities for kids, including a fishing pond, free air rifle range, bow and arrow balloon shooting and a scavenger hunt. The main attraction this year is Maasai, the famous African lion from Working Wildlife.

Heads up: Steelhead fishermen may be interested to know the public crossing at Little Goose lock and dam is closed until further notice due to an issue with the upper bascule bridge.

Tip of the week: When attempting to land a big fish through the hole you have drilled in the ice, stick your fishing rod into the hole to prevent the line from breaking off on the sharp ice at the bottom edge of the hole.

Fly fishing

The Spokane River is one of your best options for fly fishing, but it won’t be hot, Silver Bow Fly Shop said. Nymphing with a stone, squirmy, and/or hot bead nymph is going to be best. Streamer fishing is still doable, but move them slowly and keep them deep.

Aside from the Spokane River, Rocky Ford is probably the best winter option. Fish scuds, midge pupa, small perdigon or Spanish bullets, or small baetis-types of nymphs. Stripping streamers can be good, too.

The Grande Ronde has been decent for steelhead. Bobber rigs have worked. Fish on the swing are grabbing marabou-style flies either lightly weighted or unweighted on T-11 sink tips. Flows have continued to drop, so clarity should be improving every day. There are few fishermen on the water.

Trout and kokanee

If you’re trolling Lake Roosevelt , don’t put in more than a half-hour in one area. The fish are spread out and you may have to try numerous spots before you find them. Try different offerings at various speeds, but you should not have to go deeper than 20 feet.

Bank fishermen on Lake Roosevelt have been doing well at Fort Spokane, Hansen Harbor and Hunters with orange Power Bait. Most of the fish are between 18 and 20 inches. The best bite sometimes comes late in the morning.

Lake Spokane has dropped significantly and public launches are not usable. The trout are still there, but the only way to get to them is by casting from the shore. There are several pullouts for fishing along Highway 291 which parallels the lake.

Mackinaw fishing has been all right at both Pend Oreille and Priest lakes. Fish to 20 pounds are being caught near the island and from the Green Monarchs south on Pend Oreille.

Ice fishing

Local lakes are getting close, but at this time, ice fishing is definitely a “leave your wallet in your vehicle” proposition if you’re going to go fishing. In other words, there is ice, but it is still a little early to be safe.

In Washington, Thomas, Coffin, Gillette and Bonaparte lakes have had some decent ice fishing for quite a while . Perch and trout are the main attraction in the first three. At Bonaparte Lake in Okanogan County, anglers can catch kokanee, triploid eastern brook trout, tiger trout and the occasional lake trout. Brook and tiger trout are in shallow water and rainbow trout and kokanee are in deeper water. Ice is good and fishing is reported to be fair.

In some of the lower Washington lakes like Eloika, Jumpoff Joe, Diamond, Waitts, Deer, Hog Canyon and Fourth of July there is ice – clear, hard ice, but it is thin. Give it another week. Sacheen, however, is said to have 4 inches of ice and a good perch bite. Farther up north, Hatch and Williams should be iced in, but there have been no fishing reports. Without a snow cover, you’ll want cleats for your boots if you decide to fish any of the lower lakes. I tested the ice on Eloika on Tuesday and could barely stand up.

Idaho anglers say Smith Lake near Bonners Ferry has good ice and some fair trout fishing. Round, Kelso and Granite are just capped. Gamblin Lake is locked up, but shore ice is only an inch thick. Shepard Lake is also ice covered, but it’s not thick. On Monday, Cocolalla Lake had 1½ inches of good, clear ice at the boat launch.

Hauser Lake has about 2½ inches of ice and some open water, but there have been anglers on the ice. Upper Twin is mostly capped with new ice, but it is open at the county boat launch. Maiden Rock (Spirit Lake) has thin ice. Avondale is almost all capped.

There are about 3 inches of ice just off the docks on Kelso and Granite and 2½ inches at the Fernan boat launch with open water in the middle. Freeman Lake has 5 to 6 inches of good ice. Anglers are catching small perch, sunfish and bass.

Steelhead and salmon

The Grande Ronde, Clearwater and Snake River remain open for steelhead fishing. Success has been best on the Grande Ronde and the Clearwater.

Spiny ray

Walleye fishermen are using blade baits for Lake Roosevelt walleye from Porcupine Bay upriver. Fish reported have been small, though this prespawn period usually sees some big fish taken.

Hunting

Hunting for brant geese has opened as scheduled in Clallam, Pacific and Whatcom counties, but Skagit County will remain closed to brant hunting this season due to low numbers. Brant counts this winter still allow for hunting opportunities in Clallam and Whatcom counties on Saturdays and in Pacific County on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays.

The waterfowl season in Washington effectively ends after Sunday, but there will be a white goose season from Feb. 15 through March 2 in GMU 4.

Youth accompanied by a nonhunting adult, veterans and active military will be allowed to hunt waterfowl on Feb. 1. The only remaining upland bird season will be for chukars, which runs through the end of January. The gray partridge season has closed.

In Idaho Areas 1 and 3, Canada geese close Jan. 31.

Ducks close Jan. 31 in Area 1 and are already closed in Area 3. Chukars and gray partridge close after Jan. 31. Red squirrels are open through March 31.

Cottontail and snowshoe rabbits are open statewide in Washington through March 15, and through March 31 in Idaho.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com