‘Emilia Pérez’ leads 2025 Oscar nominations as star Karla Sofía Gascón makes history

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Netflix musical “Emilia Pérez” scored 13 Oscar nominations Thursday, the most of any movie.

The nominations, twice postponed as Los Angeles continues to reel from deadly wildfires, were announced by “Shiva Baby” Rachel Sennott and “Saturday Night Live” star player Bowen Yang.

Polarizing but acclaimed “Emilia Pérez,” scored nods including best picture and a best actress nomination for star Karla Sofía Gascón.

Gascón has now made history as the first openly transgender actor to ever score an Oscar nomination.

Best actress has another historic nominee though, as “I’m Still Here” star Fernanda Torres is the second Brazilian to ever be nominated in the category. Her predecessor was none other than her mother, Fernanda Montenegro for “Central Station,” both of which were directed by Walter Salles.

Latvia scored its first-ever nomination in best international feature for “Flow,” which is also tapped for best animated feature.

“Emilia Pérez,” “Flow” and I’m Still Here” are also vying for best international feature. Best picture contenders “The Brutalist” and “Wicked” boast 10 nominations each.

The 97th Academy Awards will air March 2 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and live on Hulu. Conan O’Brien announced in November that he’ll debut as host.

Below are the nominations for the big six — best picture, actor, actress, director, supporting actor and actress — as well as starry categories and those with historic nods.

Best picture

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Snub: Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilie Pérez”

Best director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Best adapted screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

Best original screenplay

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

Best international feature

Brazil, “I’m Still Here”

Denmark, “The Girl with the Needle”

France, “Emilia Pérez”

Germany, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Latvia, “Flow”

Best original song

“El Mal,” “Emilia Pérez”

“The Journey,” “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like a Bird,” “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino,” “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late,” “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Best original score

“The Brutalist,” Daniel Blumberg

“Conclave,” Volker Bertelmann

“Emilia Pérez,” Clément Ducol and CAmille

“Wicked,” John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

“The Wild Robot,” Kris Bowers