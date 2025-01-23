‘It’s inspiring’: Sounders legend Osvaldo Alonso joins USL Spokane ownership group

Osvaldo Alonso was among the best at his position throughout the Sounders’ history. He is now part of the ownership group controlling Spokane's professional soccer teams. (Dean Rutz/Seattle Times)

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

One of the greatest midfielders in Major League Soccer history and Seattle Sounders star Osvaldo “Ozzie” Alonso has joined the group that owns the Spokane professional soccer teams.

Alonso is the newest member of Aequus Sports’ ownership group which launched the Spokane Velocity and Spokane Zephyr FC of the United Soccer League.

He spent 10 years with the Sounders, and said he is excited to be linked again to the Pacific Northwest via his stake in the group.

“It was always a dream to be able to invest in soccer if I was given the opportunity,” Alonso said in the release.

“Being able to do it in the Pacific Northwest where I was given so much as a player is amazing. My goal is to help the community of Spokane in its development and growth of this beautiful game.”

Nicknamed the “Honey Badger,” Alonso had given significant thought to soccer club ownership during his playing career, but he was never quite sure when or if the opportunity would present itself.

Managing partner of Aequus Sports, Ryan Harnetiaux, said an introduction to Alonso through a mutual friend is what sparked this endeavor.

Harnetiaux, who is from Spokane but lived in Seattle , watched and respected Alonso on the field. His tenacity, passion and workmanship stood out to onlookers around the league.

He also mentioned Alonso’s family values and his dedication to growing Spokane beyond its current standing.

“To have somebody like him interested in us, because he believes that we are going about building things the right way and having somebody who wants to give back to the sport that gave him literally everything is really – it’s inspiring,” Harnetiaux said.

Harnetiaux called Alonso a dog on the field and said that level of competitiveness is what both USL Spokane teams are looking to achieve on a consistent basis.

“What we have done really resonates with him and the kind of player he was,” Harnetiaux said.

Alonso was the Seattle captain and considered by fans as ‘El Corazón de los Sounders’ which translates to the heart of the Sounders.

Last year, Alonso signed a one-day contract to retire a Sounder.

He made a stop with Minnesota United FC – where he met USL Spokane’s Josh McAllister and former Velocity player Romain Métanire – before finishing his playing career with Atlanta United FC.

With kids in Atlanta – where Alonso’s career finished – his home is Georgia for now. Alonso hopes to make it to Spokane to see a few games and support the squad and organization as much as he can.

Alonso also has family in South Florida.

“He’s made a significant investment, and he’s really excited to give back to the game,” Harnetiaux said. “And that’s about all you could ask for in an investor, somebody who thinks long term and wants to give back to the sport, and that’s incredible.”

Alonso has never been to Spokane, but he said his faith and passion and loyalty for the USL Spokane project is what drove him toward investing.

Harnetiaux said his interest in ownership began with his first season of professional soccer in the U.S.

Alonso, a Cuban national, defected in 2007 during a Cuban National Team visit to Houston.

He had been capped – also known as appearances – 17 times with the national team.

He followed that with a short but important stop in the United Soccer League in 2008 after a contact helped him secure a tryout with a USL team.

The midfielder was voted as team MVP of Charleston Battery, newcomer of the year and rookie of the year in his first and only USL season.

Those accolades were translated into a contract with Seattle, which is why he feels the importance of the lower divisions in U.S. Soccer.

“(The players) keep going, keep going, I think it’s good for the young talent to have this opportunity in U.S., and here in Spokane,” Alonso said.

Harnetiaux said that his connection to these community clubs is what also drew Alonso to Spokane.

He wants the community to be an influence on the success of the club and for the club to feel that as well.

USL deputy chief executive officer and chief real estate officer Justin Papadakis, said through the release that he was excited to see Alonso join the ownership ranks.

“Ozzie’s deep connection to the USL, having launched his domestic playing career here, makes this partnership especially meaningful,” Papadakis said.

“His addition is part of a growing list of former professional athletes investing in USL clubs, recognizing the league as a great platform for growing the game, and bringing communities together through soccer.”

Alonso knows what it takes to build a team from scratch through the community as he was one of the founding members of the Sounders when they joined MLS in 2009.

While the Sounders were already a team in the lower division with a loyal foundation of fans, a lot of work went into making the club a perennial winner at the highest level in MLS.

After 339 games with Seattle – tops among nongoalkeepers in Sounders history – Alonso won six major trophies, including the MLS Cup in 2016.

“(I want to) make the team have a winning culture, make the team winning trophies is my goal to the city,” Alonso said. “It’s more important to have the fans enjoy the game.”