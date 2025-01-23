People’s Pharmacy: Norovirus is on a rampage

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. Why don’t some medical professionals recognize norovirus more readily? My friend had vomiting with diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. When she described her illness to me via text, I suggested it could be norovirus.

When she called her doctor as I recommended, he told her that norovirus is mainly a childhood disease, so unlikely to affect my elderly friend. Her primary care physician said it was probably just the flu but offered no prescription or advice.

I was shocked! Every doctor should know about norovirus. What’s more, I’d expect a doctor to be more concerned about an immunocompromised senior like my friend developing an infection. Am I wrong?

A. We are surprised that your friend’s doctor was so cavalier. Norovirus is often called the “cruise ship virus,” though it certainly is not restricted to cruises. Most people suffering norovirus in that setting are not children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people of all ages can get sick with norovirus, which is the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea in the U.S. It is widespread this winter!

Another reader reported her experience: “I contracted norovirus several weeks ago. Suddenly, I found myself on the floor vomiting, followed by severe diarrhea. I felt cold and clammy and was too weak to move.

“Several days later, I developed excruciating pain in my colon. I went to the ER and was admitted to the hospital. A fecal test revealed norovirus.

“After three weeks, my GI tract is still not back to normal. I’m a healthy person, but this bug really gave me a beating.”

Norovirus spreads very easily, and people may still be contagious even a week or two after recovering. The main danger is dehydration. No drugs cure norovirus.

Q. I think the cholesterol drug I was put on caused my glaucoma. I was diagnosed with spontaneous acute glaucoma at the same time as diabetes. My doctor, a cholesterol specialist, was almost excited when he said, “Well, you finally have full-blown diabetes!”

This was about six months after I started taking the cholesterol drug. He suddenly needed to check my blood work more often. He refused to take me off it even after I started having severe leg pains and then chest pains.

My pharmacist told me to stop the statin immediately. The leg and chest pains went away.

A. Statins can increase the chance that someone will develop Type 2 diabetes (Journal of the National Medical Association, December 2024) or even glaucoma (Ophthalmology: Glaucoma, November-December 2024).

Doctors often recognize the link with diabetes, although they may feel the cardiovascular protection a statin could offer is more important. They may be less likely to have noted the increased risk of glaucoma.

You can learn more about the pros and cons of statins as well as additional approaches to blood lipid control in our “eGuide to Cholesterol Control & Heart Health.” This online resource is located under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I have suffered from lifelong serious asthma. Eleven months ago, my doctor diagnosed an infection in my lungs due to Aspergillus. He prescribed azithromycin, rifabutin, ethambutol, and something hideously expensive called Cresemba (an anti-fungal).

Now, at almost 74, I feel spectacular. Probably the best I ever felt in my lifetime. Perhaps my “asthma” was actually an infectious disease. Is that possible?

A. Some cases of asthma may be infectious in origin. Your drugs suggest you may have been experiencing both a fungal infection and tuberculosis.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.