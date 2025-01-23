The 2025 Heisman race: Dark horse candidates, including former WSU QB John Mateer at Oklahoma

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

FanDuel waited all of three days from the end of the 2024 season to release updated odds for the 2025 Heisman Trophy race. Naturally, quarterbacks from the SEC dominate the list of frontrunners.

LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier is the 8/1 favorite, followed by Texas’ Arch Manning at 9/1. The only non-quarterback in the top 10 is Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith (12/1), while the only player from the West Coast on the top tier is Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (18/1).

Notably, former Washington State quarterback John Mateer is on the next level. The dual-threat dynamo was one of the most coveted quarterbacks on the transfer market after producing 44 total touchdowns in his first season as a starter. He picked Oklahoma and is 25/1 to win the Heisman, according to FanDuel.

You have to scroll all the way down to the fourth tier – or maybe it’s the fifth – to find the darkest of dark horse candidates.

The group includes Devon Dampier, who transferred from New Mexico to Utah in December.

His odds: 80/1.

Technically, Dampier is the 34th player listed.

In our view, that’s 20 spots too low.

If Mateer is 25/1 to win the Heisman, then Dampier should be no worse than 26/1.

Their resumes, journeys and skills are more similar than many fans might realize:

Former Washington State quarterback John Mateer shows off his scrambling ability during a 2024 game against Oregon State. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

• Mateer will play in a familiar system after following his offensive coordinator, Ben Arbuckle, from Washington State to Oklahoma.

The same goes for Dampier, who followed his playcaller in Albuquerque, Jason Beck, to Salt Lake City.

Beck has been charged with simplifying and supercharging Utah’s offense — with making it suitable for the plug-and-play nature of the transfer era.

While the rest of Utah’s roster might require time to adjust, Dampier will be deeply familiar with the system when he takes the first snap of spring practice.

• Mateer’s breakout season, the source of his value on the transfer market, was rooted in his ability to make plays as a runner and thrower. He finished fourth in the country in total yards per game, with 330.4.

Dampier’s total: 327.8.

Yep, he gained 31 fewer yards over the course of 12 games than Mateer.

Granted, they were distributed differently: 79 percent of Mateer’s production came through the air, whereas Dampier used the aerial game for just 70 percent of his yardage. Few quarterbacks in the country caused more havoc as a runner.

In fact, Dampier averaged 97 rushing yards per game and topped the 100-yard mark six times. He rushed for 130 yards against Arizona and 207 against Wyoming.

In a late-season victory over Mateer and the Cougars, Dampier rushed for 193 yards, passed for 174 and scored four touchdowns.

At this point in their careers, Mateer is the more refined thrower. But Dampier’s passing efficiency improved over the course of the season (six interceptions in September, one in November) and should continue at Utah, where the caliber of receivers — not to mention the level of pass protection — will exceed what the Lobos provided.

As we look to the fall, the primary differences between Mateer and Dampier are their teams and conferences.

Oklahoma is a far bigger brand than Utah and has produced two Heisman winners (Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray) in the past decade alone.

Also, the SEC is the SEC.

But winning matters in the Heisman race, and Utah, despite the downturn in 2024, seemingly has a far greater chance for success in the Big 12 than Oklahoma does in the SEC.

The former is wide open; the latter is cluttered with blue bloods at the top.

And Utah’s season opener, at UCLA, offers an opportunity for Dampier to claim early ground in the three-month Heisman race.

Other dark horse candidates for 2025, with FanDuel odds:

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (33/1): Considering Leavitt tossed 24 touchdowns, led his team to 11 victories and was the second-team all-Big 12 quarterback, his odds seem a bit long. The departure of tailback Cam Skattebo likely means defenses will turn their focus to Leavitt. With that shift comes opportunity. If the Sun Devils somehow repeat their success — reaching the top is easier than staying there — Leavitt could go where Skattebo did not: to New York City for the Heisman ceremony.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (45/1): The departure of quarterback Riley Leonard likely means the Irish will place a greater burden on Love, who averaged 6.9 yards per carry but had just 10 attempts per game. He possesses next-level athleticism, has a knack for hurdling would-be tacklers and scored the first touchdown of the expanded playoff with a 98-yard run against Indiana in the opening round. With Notre Dame’s brand, Love will have no trouble generating the exposure necessary for a successful Heisman campaign.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (50/1): The top-ranked Pro Style quarterback recruit in the high school class of 2024 had a solid freshman season in Lincoln with 13 touchdown passes and a completion rate of 67 percent. We expect marked improvement next fall due, in large part, to the presence of new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. The former West Virginia and Houston coach — and Air Raid proponent — was hired by the Cornhuskers late last season. His tactics and Raiola’s talent could be a dynamic pairing.

Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos (60/1): If there’s a resurgence in Tallahassee, Castellanos will be smack in the middle of it — and receive all the accompanying praise. The former Boston College starter has plenty of experience with ACC opponents and will reunite with FSU playcaller Gus Malzahn, who coached Castellanos at UCF before the latter headed to Boston. That familiarity should breed plenty of success.