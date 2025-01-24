From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph A. Whiston and Alayna D. C. Hull, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin J. Schlosser and Fehren Sereneti, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Fahy Gardens Apartments v. Vicky L. Peterson, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View LLC v. Emily Macomber, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments v. Michael Davis, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Kassandra Klinger, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Joselito Martinez, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments v. Asis Rosalez, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Justin Hamp, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Marilyn Neumann, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services inc v. Hunter Staley, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. James Skinner, restitution of premises.

Windermere Lease Source v. Amanda Brainard, restitution of premises.

My Properties LLC v. Samantha Sandoval, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Tieng Truong, money claimed owed.

Sandra K. McDonnell v. Terrill L. Dunlap, complaint for damages.

Spokane County v. Brandon Thacker, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gold, Lisa and Andrew.

Mayfield, Kassandra and Matthew R.

Schroeder, Glen L, and Kourma, Yassmin M.

Froehlich, Jessica M. and Cioffi, Michael A.

Williams, Joseph A. and Lena R.

Schuler, Katelyn M. and Cody L.

Legal separations granted

Patterson, Christina L. and Alan S.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kyle A. Hanscam, 32; 17 days in jail, possession of controlled substance.

Lisa A. Herron, 32; 21 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Tashan C. Highpine, 38; 20 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Levi M. Jankowski, 34; 27 days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Carl D. Jones, 43; 23 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Bryan D. Larson, 42; 31 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kristen M. Lewis, 39; 11 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Alexander C. McCann, 23; 90 days in jail, indecent exposure.

Ashley McNinch, 27; 364 days in jail with credit given for 364 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Antonio M. Mitchell, 46; 150 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Antonio M. Mitchell, 46; 90 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Antonio M. Mitchell, 46; 150 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Antonio M. Mitchell, 46; 150 days in jail, possession of controlled substances.

Xavier E. Morales-Abrahamson, 30; 180 days in jail, use of counterfeit substance.

Sebastian R. Nelson, 32; 7 days in jail, use of counterfeit substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruick

Gregory T. Perez, 45; 18 days in jail, indecent exposure.

Aziem L. Richardson, 32, 66 days in jail, false statement to a public servant and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Colby H. Sellers, 32; 3 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Ashley A. Spencer, 32; 24 days in jail, false statement to a public servant.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Volodymyr Altukhov. 43; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Kaylie C. Greene, 38; $1,090.5 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.