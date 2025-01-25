Flu has been worse than COVID this winter

Hand washing remains the best defense against the spread of viruses, including influenza, norovirus and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. (Dreamstime/TNS) (Dreamstime)

By Fenit Nirappil Washington Post

Ever since the novel coronavirus reached the United States five years ago, it has unleashed punishing winter waves of illness.

But the usual COVID uptick is much more muted this winter and appears to have peaked. The virus is less rampant in wastewater compared with winters past. Hospitalization rates have gone down.

Instead an unusual medley of ailments emerged this season – walking pneumonia, RSV, norovirus and bird flu – along with the more familiar foe: influenza, which is garnering more attention than COVID this time around because the hospitalization rate is three times as high.

Winter offers ripe conditions for airborne viruses to spread as people travel and gather for the holidays and spend more time indoors. But COVID is not a seasonal bug, even though public health officials have rolled out vaccinations and free test kits ahead of cold weather months.

“Right now, flu is the driver,” Demetre Daskalakis, who directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s response to respiratory infectious-disease threats, said last week. “We obviously have a healthy respect for COVID-19 given things can change, but right now, it’s not as dominant of a player.”

What does

the data show?

It’s not easy to directly compare winter COVID waves because data availability and collection has changed. For example, hospitals no longer test every patient for COVID, and official case tallies are no longer available as people take tests at home or not at all. That said, this winter appears to be better by multiple metrics released before and after President Donald Trump took office.

Wastewater offers the best window into the prevalence of coronavirus since most people with COVID don’t get tested or seek medical care but do expel the virus when they go to the bathroom.

Marlene Wolfe, co-principal investigator for WastewaterSCAN, a private initiative that tracks municipal wastewater data, said viral levels in sewage are lower than during the peak of earlier winter waves and the peak of the recent summer wave.

“That’s a bit of an unusual pattern compared to the last several years,” said Wolfe, also an assistant professor of environmental health at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health.

The change is also apparent in hospitals.

Relying on a sample of hospitals, the CDC reports that 38 out of every 100,000 people were hospitalized for COVID this season as of Jan. 11, less than half the rate at the same point last year.

Similarly, about 1% of emergency department visits in mid-January involved COVID diagnoses, compared with about 2% the previous year.

So what changed this winter?

Summer wave offered protection

Unlike flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID hangs around in the spring and summer. And the COVID wave in the summer of 2024 was worse than the one in the summer of 2023.

That’s why this weaker winter COVID season came as no surprise to Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist and director of the Pandemic Center at the Brown University School of Public Health.

“We had such a huge summer wave of infection, and that left in its wake a lot of immunity,” Nuzzo said.

This means people who got COVID in the summer and were exposed to it again in recent weeks were less likely to become infected and spread the virus.

Nuzzo and other experts say this illustrates the downsides of a public health strategy that lumps COVID with seasonal respiratory viruses. The updated coronavirus vaccines did not become available until late August when the summer wave was already receding. The free coronavirus test by mail program did not restart until late September.

Coronavirus hasn’t evolved as drastically





Now that practically everyone has some degree of immunity to the coronavirus from vaccination or prior infection, the virus has to evolve to bypass the antibodies trained to block it to keep infecting people. Some mutations are more significant than others.

Variants that fueled previous winter waves marked significant evolutionary leaps that made Americans more vulnerable for infection. But the XEC variant, which now accounts for nearly half of new cases, is not substantially different than the KP and FLiRT variants that drove the summer uptick, experts say.

“We are definitely moving in a very similar axis of viruses where there’s not been like a sudden shift or a change that evades immunity,” Daskalakis said.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, has long been critical of calling COVID a seasonal virus, noting that waves often coincide with the rise of a new variant. He cautioned against assuming future COVID winter waves will keep getting weaker because more threatening variants could emerge, similar to how some strains of influenza are worse than others.

“From season to season, we have bad flu years, we have less bad flu years,” Osterholm said. “It’s really dependent on the combination of virus that is circulating and the level of immunity in the population.”

Vaccine coverage improved





While most Americans got their first COVID shots, they were much less willing to get booster doses and the updated formulas for new variants.

But the sluggish vaccination rate is rebounding, and people were more willing to get new COVID shots headed into this winter.

In early January, nearly half of seniors were up to date on their COVID shots, compared with a third at the same point last year, according to CDC survey data. That’s the age group most likely to be hospitalized if they get COVID.

The increase in vaccination rate for adults overall was smaller but still statistically significant: 19% to 23%.

The updated vaccine formula targeted the KP.2 lineage, which is similar to the currently circulating variants.

COVID shouldn’t be viewed in vacuum





Raynard Washington, who chairs the Big Cities Health Coalition, an organization representing major health departments, cautioned against celebrating lower COVID activity this winter.

It’s still killing vulnerable people (more than 3,000 since December) and placing stress on hospitals and public health officials as they also confront influenza, RSV and norovirus, the gastrointestinal bug experiencing an unusual surge this winter, which some media outlets and medical commentators have dubbed “a quad-demic.”

“I don’t want to offer a false sense of security,” said Washington, director of the public health department in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. “We have four messy viruses circulating that we are trying to respond to.”

Public health experts are especially concerned about flu this year because of growing concerns about the H5N1 strain of bird flu. Most influenza tests cannot distinguish between it and seasonal flu, meaning bird flu cases could go missed. And if a person is simultaneously infected with seasonal flu and H5N1, the viruses can exchange genetic material to create a new virus that can spread more easily between humans.

The public health advice is the same as in earlier winters: It’s not too late to get a flu or COVID shot if you haven’t already gotten one. It’s important to stay home when sick. And wash your hands thoroughly this year since norovirus spreads through fecal matter.

