Neil Gaiman dropped by Dark Horse Comics, ‘Anansi Boys’ canceled amid sexual assault allegations

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Neil Gaiman has been dropped by his publisher, Dark Horse Comics, amid mounting sexual assault accusations against the acclaimed fantasy writer.

In a brief statement on X late Friday night, the publisher said it “takes seriously the allegations” against Gaiman and would be “no longer publishing his works.”

“Confirming that the ‘Anansi Boys’ comic series and collected volume have been canceled,” the statement concluded.

Bombshell claims against the 64-year-old “Sandman” and “Coraline” scribe first came to light last summer in the podcast series “Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman.” Two alleged victims, a former nanny and a fan, said they were sexually assaulted and abused while in consensual relationships with the English author. Additional women came forward shortly after the first set of episodes was released.

Further allegations were detailed in a Vulture exposé earlier this month, with eight women accusing the self-proclaimed feminist writer of sexual assault. Four of those women also spoke with the podcast.

Many of the women said Gaiman forced them into rough sex and BDSM activities that had not been consented to beforehand. One of the alleged victims, a former babysitter for Gaiman’s son, claimed she was sexually assaulted on the first day she met him. The abuse continued, she said, sometimes in the presence of the young boy.

Gaiman has denied all the allegations against him.

“I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever,” he wrote in a statement on his website, while acknowledging that he may have been “careless with people’s hearts and feelings.”

“At the same time, as I reflect on my past — and as I re-review everything that actually happened as opposed to what is being alleged — I don’t accept there was any abuse,” he concluded.

The television adaption of “Anansi Boys” is still expected to hit Prime Video later this year. The third season of “Good Omens,” based on Gaiman’s 1990 novel of the same name, was cut short last fall amid the allegations.