Chiefs hold off Bills to set up Super Bowl rematch with Eagles, keep three-peat bid alive

By Zak Keefer The Athletic

KANSAS CITY – A year ago, while the red, white and yellow confetti rained down during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Patrick Mahomes spoke of what his team would be playing for come 2024.

“I am going to do whatever I can to be back in this game next year,” Kansas City’s quarterback said. “Three-peat.”

Even in the euphoria of a second straight world championship, Mahomes knew what would be at stake the following season, a chance to accomplish something no franchise has in the 58-year Super Bowl era: three titles in a row.

Nearly 12 months later, Mahomes and the Chiefs have earned their shot at history.

With a 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs have secured their spot in Super Bowl 59, where they’ll face the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

It’s a rematch of the Chiefs’ 38-35 win in Super Bowl 57 two years ago.

Kansas City’s staggering run of success continues: This is a team that simply refuses to lose. The Chiefs have now won nine straight playoff games and 17 straight one-score games. Their last postseason defeat came way back in the 2022 AFC Championship Game.

It’s also the fourth time Mahomes and the Chiefs have beaten Josh Allen and the Bills in the playoffs since both became starters in 2018.

It took six lead changes. It took two touchdown runs from Mahomes, who threw for another and finished with 288 all-purpose yards. It took a vital stop by the Kansas City defense on a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, then another on fourth-and-5 with two minutes left and Buffalo’s season hanging in the balance. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo brought the all-out blitz, and Allen was forced to heave a prayer downfield under heavy pressure.

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid couldn’t haul it in.

From there, the Chiefs melted the clock away and a familiar scene unfolded: The celebration was on in Kansas City.

It will be the Chiefs’ fifth Super Bowl appearance in the past six seasons, and Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce will be shooting for their fourth title together. A win would move the franchise into a tie for the second-most Super Bowls ever, with five, behind only New England and Pittsburgh, who are tied at the top with six each.

Local watch

Jaden Hicks (WSU), S Kansas City: The fourth-round rookie continues to be a valuable piece of the Chiefs secondary. He made four tackles against the Bills.

Jaylen Watson (WSU), CB Kansas City: Watson made three tackles in his second game back from an injury that held him out since October. A week off before the Super Bowl will only benefit the former seventh-round pick, who is trying to win a ring in each of his first three seasons.

Did the Chiefs really stop Allen?

The Kansas City Chiefs scored a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter after getting the ball back on a controversial fourth-down call.

The Chiefs forced a turnover on downs after officials ruled, following a replay review, that Kansas City stopped Bills quarterback Allen short of the line on a fourth-and-short quarterback dive.

Driving with a one-point lead into Kansas City territory, Allen appeared to have gained the yard he needed for the first down with one line judge seemingly running to spot the ball at the Kansas City 40-yard-line. However the down judge ran to spot the ball short of the 40 and the ball was ultimately spotted at the Chiefs’ 41-yard-line.

After review, the ruling stood as called, and Kansas City took over on downs. The Chiefs went on a five-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown run by Chiefs quarterback Mahomes to retake the lead, putting the Chiefs up 29-22 with 10:14 left to play.

The play spurred much discussion on social media sites as its become common place for fans to accuse Kansas City of receiving favorable calls from officials.

What to know for the Super Bowl

When and where: This year’s Super Bowl will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The stadium has hosted seven previous Super Bowls (1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002 and 2013), six NCAA men’s basketball Final Fours (1982, 1987, 1993, 2003, 2012, and 2022) and WrestleMania twice (2014 and 2018), as well as other sporting events and concerts.

How to watch: The Super Bowl will air on Fox. Viewers can stream the game on the Fox Sports website and app, as well as the NFL+ app, Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Odds: The Chiefs are the early betting odds favorite at -1½ against the Eagles, per BetMGM.