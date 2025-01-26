Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection with Hayden armed robbery

Kootenai County Sheriff’s detectives arrested an armed robbery suspect in Hayden on Sunday.

Detectives arrested 39-year-old Vance Groene, whom they identified as the suspect in an armed robbery at Hayden Quick Stop, 1615 W. Hayden Ave., just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Detectives used security footage to identify Groene as the possible suspect. The victim in the robbery reported a “white male wearing a mask” with a gun who stole money from the cash register and ran away, according to a release from the department.

After detectives located Groene at a residence in Hayden, he admitted he was involved and detectives arrested him and found the gun and stolen money. He was booked into the Kootenai County jail.