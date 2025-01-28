2 people killed, 2 cops wounded in shooting at Indiana supermarket, suspect dead

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

Two people were killed and two police officers wounded in a shooting at an Indiana supermarket on Monday evening, authorities said.

The shooter was killed in a firefight with cops outside the store in Elkhart, the local police department wrote in a Facebook post. Neither the shooter nor the victims have been publicly identified.

One of the injured officers remained in the hospital in fair, stable condition on Monday night, while the other had already been treated and released, Elkhart police said.

“In this horrific situation, words cannot express the pain felt in our community when a tragic incident like this happens,” Elkhart Police Chief Dan Milanese said in a statement. “This pain is especially felt by the victim’s families, the responding officers, the families of the wounded officers and all the witnesses to this tragic incident.”

The attacker walked into Martin’s Supermarket in Elkhart around 5:30 p.m. Monday and opened fire, cops said. After killing two people inside the store, the shooter walked outside and was “engaged” by police at the scene.

Two officers were wounded in the ensuing shootout, and the attacker was killed.

“I was just down on the ground, just frozen,” expecting mother Erin Swary told local NBC affiliate WNDU. “Obviously I didn’t want to run when there were still gunshots going, but all I could think while I was down there was of my kids.”

Any motive for the shooting remained unclear Tuesday. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.