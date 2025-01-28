Medical event causes driver to lose control, strike poles, vehicles on I-90, Third Avenue

A seizure caused a driver to strike poles and vehicles on Interstate 90 and Third Avenue Friday night in Spokane, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP Trooper Cole Jackson said a man was driving a pickup truck at about 6:45 p.m. on I-90 when a medical event appeared to cause him to hit two light poles before he veered onto the Altamont off-ramp, striking the exit sign. The man continued onto Third Avenue, and he struck an old wooden power pole at Third and Stone Street, where his vehicle came to rest.

Jackson said the driver struck two vehicles in the process and no one was injured. The driver of the pickup declined to be treated at the scene.

Jackson said drivers exiting I-90 were temporarily diverted to Crestline Street to avoid the wreckage.