Idaho House passes bill banning government and school mask mandates

By Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun

The Republican-controlled Idaho House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday preventing the state, public schools, institutions of higher education, government officials, local units of government and health districts from mandating the use of masks to slow the spread of an infectious disease.

Rep. Robert Beiswenger, R-Horseshoe Bend, sponsored House Bill 32.

“This simply prohibits government employees, government officials, from imposing mask mandates for the purpose of virus infectious disease transmission – from forcing that on citizens,” Beiswenger said during debate on the House floor Wednesday.

“This bill increases the amount of freedom Idahoans will have,” Beiswenger added.

The state of Idaho never had a mask mandate, and it has been years since school districts, heath districts and local governments required masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The bill states that it does not apply to hospitals and health care facilities. There are also exceptions in the bill for people working in health care settings, or people working around hazardous materials and in industrial settings where a face covering is mandatory for protection.

Rep. Rick Cheatum, R-Pocatello, voted against the bill after expressing concern it prevents local schools and governments from making local decisions.

In addition to serving in the Idaho Legislature, Cheatum is a member of the Pocatello City Council.

“This bill is another preemption of local authority,” Cheatum said. “We pass a bill like this, and who knows what we may be facing in the future at the local level. Right now, there’s an outbreak of tuberculosis in the center part of our country, and masks are being recommended to protect those people.”

Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint, voted against the bill after asking Beiswenger how hard it would be to change the law if the state ran into a problem in the future where masks were needed.

Following a short debate, the Idaho House voted 51-17 to pass House Bill 32.

Nine house Republicans joined all eight Democrats who were present on the floor Wednesday in voting against the bill.

House Bill 32 heads next to the Idaho Senate for consideration.