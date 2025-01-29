This day in history: Spokane International Airport plan recommended second terminal and parking garage

Spokane International Airport unveiled a 20-year plan to vastly expand its terminal and runways, The Spokesman-Review reported on Jan. 29, 1975. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1975: Spokane International Airport unveiled a 20-year plan to vastly expand its terminal and runways.

The plan envisioned that air traffic would more than double by 1992. To keep up, airport officials recommended the following:

• A satellite passenger terminal “almost the size of the present rotunda.”

• A multilevel parking garage “to keep the distance between airline passengers and their autos from spreading too far.”

• A new runway, taxiways and “high-speed turnoffs for the greater number of airplanes expected to use the airport.”

A visit to the airport today will confirm that most, if not all, of these improvements would come to pass.

1925: Louis Longbotham, a candidate for city commissioner, attacked his opponent as “the bootlegger’s candidate.”

“Charle Hedger is virtually pledged to blink at the liquor laws,” Longbotham said. “… As long as six months ago, I had men known to be bootleggers come to me and urge me to support Hedger. They told me if Hedger could be made police commissioner, business would be better here.”

Longbotham added that “we must keep (Spokane) clean at all costs.”

The upcoming city election was widely seen as a referendum on whether Spokane would become a “wet” city, in other words, a city that was lax about enforcing Prohibition laws.

