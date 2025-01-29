Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Sierra J. Vanderhoogt and Lillian F. Warto, both of Spokane.

Lohit S. S. Bhandari and McCall E. Sarrett, both of Spokane.

Brysen M. W. Staples and Kloie L. Singer, both of Liberty Lake.

Wyatt F. Comer and Jovahni L. Demera Comer, both of Spokane.

Benjamin J. Labue and Ava J. Conway, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin R. Taylor and Melissa D. Gallo, both of Coeur d’ Alene.

Michael W. Beem and Lisa K. Bowman, both of Spokane.

Evan O. Arganbright, of Oakesdale, Wash., and Annie J. Smith, of Tucson, Ariz.

Jake A. Waslaski and Jade A. Adair, both of Spokane.

Mico T. Y. Arenas and Ariana K. Tull, both of Airway Heights.

Jordan L. Welter and Caitlin J. Schaffner, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Gullette Holdings LLC v. Henry Grisby, restitution of premises.

55th Avenue Apartments LLC v. Christina Tookes, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Michael Chapman, restitution of premises.

Kenneth and Mary J. McLeod Living Trust v. Eric Lafko, restitution of premises.

Jake Townhomes LLC v. Amanda Sallen, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Brennan Palmer, et al., restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Alice Standley, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Taytum Richo, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Justus Moses E., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Daniel Allen, restitution of premises.

Pacifica University MHP LLC v. Robin Worthy, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Autumn Nowostawski N., et al., restitution of premises.

Cep III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Stacey Lappen, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Nichole Walker, restitution of premises.

Stoneridge Apartments LLC v. Kenneth Alvarez, restitution of premises.

Apple Grove LLC v. Lakeisha McLendon, et al., restitution of premises.

Alex Moomaw v. Robert Devenish, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Aaron W. Fiorini, et al. v. Timothy Ford, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Dylan Tanner, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. John Gibson, money claimed owed.

Ryan T. Golden v. Gregory J. Sanders, seeking quiet title.

Discover Bank v. Cameron Duckett, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Stephani R. Mashtare, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Mason A. Sanders, money claimed owed.

Tyler Dixon v. Malakhi Belieu, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Allen Wilding, money claimed owed.

Nathan Landers v. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (America) Inc., complaint.

Find Me Faithful Foundation v. Ryan Jacob C. Evarts, complaint for breach of contract.

Jerry and Eleanor Wilson v. Right Now Heating, Cooling and Plumbing LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Reed, Jomo K and Keriann R.

Horton, Samantha M. and Everette I.

Zavala, Marisa and Washington, Jayla.

Haffner, Terina and Lynch, Alex.

Thompson, Jason J. and Sligar, Tara L.

Robb, Chandra K. and Groom, Zachary C.

Bahlke, Stacey C. and Jeffrey S.

Hyden, Shirley L. and Kemp, Andrew M.

Riordan, Kristin A. and Tyler J.

Dellwo, Joseph P. and Adrienne C.

Gwynn, Jennifer M. and Bryan M.

Were, Mary and Katumbi, Mbale

Dunphy, Patrick J. and Jennings, Ronnie S.

Kopets, Olita V. and Peter V.

Snell, Kaila M. and Thomas E.

Giffing, Bryce A. and Tyler C.

Friedrich, Theresa C. and Patridge, Zachary A.

Legal separations granted

Martinez, Joseph and Wies, Marissa K.

Ferguson, Michael D. and Tami T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Gavin A. Berndt, 25; 33 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Joshua Lowman, 19; 56 days in jail, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Jack A. Gentry, 43; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Scott C. Gothberg, 40; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Anttwon D. Scurlock, 25; $15 in restitution, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Bradley Sweat, 35; 40 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Korrin L. Sarazin, 37; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Brandy Summers, 48; 44 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Hannah-Jo M. Phillips, 26; five days in jail, camping unlawfully on public property.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Aaron A. Dechand, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Destiney L. Ahenakew, 35; $5,000 fine, 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Vanessa B. Bearchild, 35; 25 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 48 hours of community service, first-degree driving with a suspended license and first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Hasani Vita, 24; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jayce A. Peterson, 20; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Sergey M. Shevchuc, 45; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 90 days electronic home monitoring.

Casey R. Spangle, 25; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Keith T. W. White, 37; $1,245.50 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.