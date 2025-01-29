WSU adds second prep QB in 3-star Seattle prospect Dalton Anderson

PULLMAN – Washington State is adding a second quarterback to its class of 2025.

On Wednesday, the Cougars landed a commitment from three-star QB Dalton Anderson, who threw for more than 2,500 yards last season as a senior at Seattle’s Roosevelt High, a 3A school. Anderson, listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, joins Oklahoma product Owen Eshelman as class of 2025 QBs to commit to WSU and coach Jimmy Rogers.

Anderson, who was previously committed to Utah State until the Aggies experienced a coaching change in December, also fielded offers from Montana and Boise State. It’s the second recruiting battle Rogers and the Cougars have won over the Broncos, who were a finalist for standout junior college wide receiver Devin Ellison, a key pickup for WSU.

More of a pocket passer, Anderson provides a bit of a contrast to Eshelman’s style. As a senior, Anderson completed 117 of 188 passes (62%) for 2,519 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding 33 carries for 313 yards and three TDs. Mobile in the pocket, Anderson made his best plays through the air.0

Eshelman fashions himself a dual-threat QB, carrying 224 times for 1,383 yards and 19 touchdowns last season at Norman (Oklahoma) North High, where he also completed 171 of 321 passes (53%) for 2,691 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was previously committed to Rogers at South Dakota State.

As the Cougars begin to transition away from the Air Raid style that made their offense famous in years past, WSU coaches’ decisions on the recruiting trail can tell us more about their offensive approach. Rogers and offensive coordinator Danny Freund plan to incorporate the run on a more consistent basis, which might be why they flipped Eshelman, who seems to fit more into that style.

But Anderson, who was named the Seattle 2024 3A Metro League co-player of the year, can also offer plenty. Originally from Stockton, California, Anderson and his family moved to Seattle ahead of the 2023 season, when he first started at QB. Before that, he was playing backup quarterback, linebacker and receiver.

Anderson breathed new life into Roosevelt’s program. In 2022, the season before Anderson took over as Roughriders QB, they went 0-9. The next season, Anderson led them to an 8-2 turnaround, the program’s most wins since 2014. Last fall, Anderson and the Roughriders went 8-4, making the state playoff semifinals.

Anderson’s addition makes 18 prep recruits for Rogers, who has flipped 15 from South Dakota State. The Cougars have also added 22 players via the transfer portal, including 16 from SDSU.

It’s an expected development considering Rogers took over in late December, when the 2025 prep recruiting cycle was all but complete (the early signing period was Dec. 4-6) and the standard winter transfer portal window (Dec. 9-28) had closed.