Education Notebook: NEWTech enrollment application opens Saturday

The 2025-26 enrollment application for NEWTech goes live on Saturday.

NEWTech offers 17 tuition-free career preparatory programs to high school juniors and seniors in Spokane County.

Spokane Public Schools is the host district, with the program also serving students from Central Valley, Cheney, Deer Park, East Valley, Freeman, Mead, Medical Lake, Nine Mile, Riverside and West Valley school districts.

The 17 career preparatory programs offered during the 2025-26 school year are: health careers, dental assisting, medical assisting, nursing assisting (nursing assistant certification), pharmacy technician, veterinary assisting, professional services, cosmetology (hair design), criminal justice (law enforcement), culinary arts and hospitality (American Culinary Federation), digital media production and marketing, graphic design and digital art, pilot ground school, skilled trades, automotive collision repair, automotive service management, automotive technology (maintenance and light repair and light diesel), construction pre-apprenticeship, electrical pre-apprenticeship, welding pre-apprenticeship,

NEWTech programs meet for 2½ hours each school day. Students spend half their day at NEWTech and the other half at their sending high school. Each program has 20-25 students per shift.

NEWTech students can earn industry-recognized certifications, college credit and participate in worksite learning. NEWTech students participate in sports and other activities (including graduation) at their sending high school.

For more information, contact Patrick Lenihan, assistant director for NEWTech Prep, at (509) 354-7412, patrickl@spokaneschools.org and visit spokaneschools.org/o/newtech

‘Our Time, Our Voice’ student art exhibition

Work by Spokane Public Schools high school artists will be on display for the “Our Time, Our Voices” exhibition at Kolva-Sullivan Gallery during February.

Featuring artwork from Ferris, Lewis and Clark, North Central, Rogers and Shadle Park high schools, the exhibition includes a wide range of artwork, from ceramic sculptures to paintings and drawings. Pieces explore themes including culture, the environment and social issues.

The opening reception is 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Kolva-Sullivan Gallery, 115 S. Adams St.

For viewings by appointment, call Jim at (509) 458-5517 or Jennifer at (509) 768-0309 to schedule. Exhibition ends Feb. 28.