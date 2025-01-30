Washington State guard Eleonora Villa takes over late in win against Pacific 82-70

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Eleonora Villa recognized it was crunch time.

The Washington State guard scored 13 of her team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, and the Cougars controlled the second half of an 82-70 victory over Pacific in a West Coast Conference women’s basketball game Thursday at Beasley Coliseum.

The Cougars (14-10, 9-4 WCC) won their second in a row and spoiled Pacific’s four-game winning streak.

Villa made 3 of 4 shots and all six of her free throws in the final 10 minutes for WSU, which outscored the Tigers (11-11, 7-5) 46-34 in the second half after the teams battled to a 36-all halftime tie.

Three other Cougars scored in double figures. Tara Wallack totaled 15 points and nine rebounds. Astera Tahina had a team-best three 3-pointers en route to 13 points, added Dayana Mendes had 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Lauren Glazier opened the final quarter with a bucket in the paint to pull Pacific within 60-54, but the Tigers never got any closer once Villa heated up.

Anaya James paced Pacific with 19 points.

Liz Smith chipped in 14 before fouling out late, and Elizabeth Elliott and Daria Nestorov each had 10.