What to stream: Explore eclectic movie roles of ‘Love Me’ star Steven Yeun

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Acclaimed actor Steven Yeun stars opposite Kristen Stewart in “Love Me,” written and directed by husband and wife filmmaking team Andrew and Sam Zuchero. The film is hitting theaters one year after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024, and follows an unconventional love story set after the extinction of humanity. The two-hander between two of the most exciting actors working today is a chance to explore the filmography of Yeun, who has steadily been building one of the most eclectic and interesting resumes since his breakout role on the zombie series “The Walking Dead” in 2010.

After six years on “The Walking Dead” (streaming on Netflix), Yeun started to branch out, working with exciting genre filmmakers in the United States, as well as international auteurs. In 2017, he starred in Joe Lynch’s “Mayhem” opposite a young Samara Weaving, an action/comedy/horror flick about a virus that spreads through an office, causing workers to act out their worst impulses. Stream it on Shudder.

2017 was also the year that the Korean American Yeun collaborated with Korean master auteur Bong Joon Ho on his first English-language film, as a part of the large ensemble cast of the absurdist animal-liberation adventure “Okja.” Co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and many more, the moving and funny “Okja” is streaming on Netflix.

Yeun also appeared in Boots Riley’s wild satire “Sorry to Bother You” (2018) starring LaKeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson, about a young Black telemarketer in Oakland, California, who discovers an unexpected secret to success. Stream it on Hulu.

Yeun put his Korean-language skills to the test in 2018’s “Burning” by Lee Chang-Dong, a moody love triangle story in which Yeun plays a mysterious and impenetrable young man, in a performance that put him on the map as a major actor to watch. Stream “Burning” on Netflix, Peacock, Tubi, Mubi and Kanopy.

2021 brought his first Oscar nomination, for his performance as an immigrant father raising a family in Arkansas in Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” (2020), in a distinctly American story that is largely in the Korean language. This tender film was rewarded at the Academy Awards with an Oscar for best supporting actress for legendary Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung. Rent it on iTunes or Amazon.

Also in 2021, Yeun co-starred in Stephen Karam’s adaptation of his stage play “The Humans.” This ensemble drama is about a family gathering for a Thanksgiving dinner in the crumbling new apartment of a young couple. Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein, Amy Schumer, June Squibb and Jane Houdyshell round out the cast. Stream it on Prime Video or rent it on iTunes.

Yeun dipped back into the genre world with Jordan Peele’s audacious alien invasion movie “Nope” in 2022. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play a pair of siblings who face off with the strange creature, while Yeun co-stars as their neighbor, a former child actor known for having survived a chimp attack on the set of a sitcom. His theme park ranch exploits his own notoriety, in this film that blends Hollywood commentary with good old-fashioned spectacle. Stream “Nope” on Starz or rent it on Amazon or iTunes.

The actor collected some serious hardware for his performance in the Netflix limited series “Beef,” garnering a Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics Choice award for his performance opposite Ali Wong, about the aftermath of a road rage incident. Created by Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” is streaming on Netflix.

Katie Walsh is the Tribune News Service film critic and co-host of the “Miami Nice” podcast.