‘I’ll have what she’s having’: Spokane’s Sydney Sweeney makes cameo in Super Bowl ad re-creating iconic ‘When Harry Met Sally’ scene with Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal

Viewers tuning into the Super Bowl (on Fox, Tubi and NFL+) may see some familiar faces in an advertisement for mayonnaise.

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reconvened 36 years later to re-create the iconic diner scene from “When Harry Met Sally” (where Ryan loudly acts out a particular R-rated deed to make a point).

In the 60-second spot, the rom-com queen, now 63, and comedian, 76, returned to Manhattan’s Katz’s Deli to dine on sandwiches.

But it’s not just these two successful actors you may recognize in the Hellman’s ad. Spokane’s Sydney Sweeney makes a cameo, too.

After Ryan puts Hellmann’s mayonnaise on her sandwich, she begins to make noises of pleasure.

Sweeney (of “Immaculate,” “Euphoria” “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” “Madame Web” and “Anyone But You” fame) then utters the line made famous by director Rob Reiner’s mother Estelle in the 1989 film: “I’ll have what she’s having.”

The line is ranked No. 33 on the American Film Institute’s list of the Top 100 movie quotes.

“Now that is a sandwich,” Ryan says.

Sweeney grew up in Spokane, attending Saint George’s School.

Crystal told People on Wednesday that the on-set reunion with Ryan “felt the same” as it did three decades earlier.

“It’s the first time that we’ve been offered something like that,” the six-time Emmy winner told People.

As for working with Sweeney? Both actors agreed the 27-year-old did the line justice.

“She’s adorable,” Crystal told People. “That’s a big deal. It’s an iconic line and it’s a big honor to get to do that. And a heavy burden.”

“It was game and fun and loose and ballsy and just seemed to be having a blast while she was there,” Ryan said. “She’s a completely adorable person.”