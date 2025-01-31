This day in history: A partisan gaffe led to a string of apologies from one ambitious legislator

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: James Kuehnle, conservative Republican state legislator from Spokane, was scrambling to walk back remarks in which he called the Pierce County delegation “the lousiest contingent in the state.”

Kuehnle told a Tacoma conservative group that “any 12 people you could grab off the street could do a better job” than the Pierce County delegation.

This drew rebukes throughout Pierce County and seriously damaged his chances of sitting on the prestigious House Rules Committee. The House Speaker happened to be a member of the Pierce County delegation.

Kuehnle said he was quoted out of context, and all he meant was that “candidates of the opposite party have little hope of being elected” in that county.

Still, he was contacting each legislator personally to apologize.

From 1925: The “greatest legal battle in Spokane” in years was set to begin in the manslaughter trial of Bernard Newman.

Newman was accused of being the motorist who ran down Joseph Kennedy as he was walking down Apple Way near Dishman. Newman was accused by prosecutors of being under the influence of liquor at the time.

Newman was said to have “nine attorneys working on the case,” in addition to a number of insurance and bonding company attorneys.

The prosecution was summoning 25 witnesses, including prominent Spokane Valley residents.

Newman was “said to be a member of a wealthy Yakima family.”