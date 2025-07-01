Bret Michaels postpones concert at Spokane Tribe Casino; new date to be announced later

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Bret Michaels was set to bring an array of rock hits to the Spokane Tribe Casino this weekend, but the casino announced Michaels will have to reschedule.

Michaels is one of the founding members of the famed glam metal band Poison, acting as the lead singer of the band known as Paris when it was first formed in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Michaels has had some recent show date changes. Recently, his show in Charles Town, West Virginia, originally scheduled for March 15, was rescheduled to April 11. A show in Gethsemane, Kentucky, was moved to Aug. 30, and another show in Atlanta, originally set for May 31, was rescheduled to Aug. 29.

No reason was given for the delay.

Upon moving to Los Angeles, it didn’t take long for Michaels’ Poison to become one of the biggest hair bands of the 1980s and early ’90s. The band’s 1986 debut album, “Look What the Cat Dragged In,” went multiplatinum, along with the two records following it.

Poison became known for smash hits like “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Nothin’ but a Good Time” and the chart-topping single “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

Michaels is also known for his appearances in movies such as “A Letter from Death Row” and television shows such as “Rock My RV” and “The Masked Singer.”

General admission tickets, through AXS.com, are $69.32 but are no longer available for purchase on the site. Those with questions about refunds or the postponement can call the casino at (877) 786-9467.