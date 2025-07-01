Low humidity, elevated temps combine for another day of heat in Spokane

Wednesday will see a continuation of this week’s high temperatures.

According to a National Weather Service Spokane post on X, July will feature a “50-60% chance of above-normal temperatures and 33%-50% chance of below-normal precipitation.”

The hot, dry weather can lend itself to increased fire risks. A red flag warning is in effect for parts of central Washington on Wednesday, according to the weather service, and is expected to lift by 9 p.m.

From 9 to 11 a.m., locals can expect “a 15% chance of thunderstorms,” said Daniel Butler, a meteorologist with the local NWS. If the storms come, “they will be dry, with little precipitation,” he added.

Wednesday afternoon will be “breezy and dry,” with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and the potential of the lower 90s. Humidity is expected to settle around 20%.

Tuesday saw a high of 95 degrees at the Spokane International Airport and was “hot and dry,” Butler said.

The record for the day is 102 degrees, set in 1924, forecasters said.

Typically, the start of July comes in at 79 degrees.