City leaders celebrate new courts at Underhill Park, which could be replicated at other parks if voters OK November levy

Kids at the Spokane Eastside Reunion Basketball Camp scrimmage on the new court at Underhill Park, a community park in the East Central neighborhood of Spokane, shown Thursday, July 3, 2025. The renovation included a new basketball court, pickleball courts, fencing and other upgrades. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

City officials, joined by eager kids, cut the ribbon on a new sport court at Underhill Park in the East Central neighborhood Thursday morning.

The $628,000 project included new paving, lighting, fencing and a complete resurfacing of two basketball courts and two adjoining pickleball courts. The concrete on the replaced basketball courts was cracking and made for uneven terrain for ball players, speakers said.

“The park functions as a key community space; we see that this morning in a location that is often neglected, East Central,” said City Council President Betsy Wilkerson. “By offering modern facilities, we are creating opportunities for residents to stay active, connected and foster a sense of community.”

The renovation in Underhill Park began last August and wrapped in the spring. Funding included $213,000 from the city parks department, a $330,000 grant from the state conservation and recreation office, and $85,000 from donors Spokane Hoopfest Association, No-Li Brewhouse and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Seeking to give other sites a similar facelift, the Spokane parks department is asking voters for a property tax levy to fund the renovation of every other of the city’s 14 racquetball court .

If passed, the levy would collect $240 million from property owners over 20 years. It would increase property taxes by an estimated 27 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value, or about $108 a year on a $400,000 property.

The levy would not only pay for sport court renovations, but full replacement of playgrounds at 32 parks and restrooms at 40 parks. Additionally, the department would hire five full-time park rangers. Parks in each neighborhood in Spokane would see upgrades from park levy funding.

“We heard loud and clear that the neighborhoods and the community want investments in their parks so we can see this type of growth, this type of positive activation in our neighborhoods,” Parks Director Garrett Jones said. “The community also told us they love our parks and they want to see those playgrounds, our restrooms open, these sports courts available, so we have that access for all in every single one of our 29 neighborhoods.”

The parks department is marketing its ballot measure with a proposal from Spokane Public Schools, which is seeking voter approval on a $200 million bond initiative. Their joint campaign, “Together Spokane,” would include partnerships in funding and use for several projects around schools and parks. Combined with another $11 million contribution from outside donors, officials said under the partnership they can do more projects for less taxes.

The bond would be paid off over 20 years. Taxpayers would pay roughly 6 to 31 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to pay off the bond, depending on the year, estimated Cindy Coleman, chief finance and business services officer for Spokane Public Schools, in an interview earlier this year.

Because the district intends to pay off previous bond measures, taxpayers would see their bills increase by 2 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. Under the district’s estimates, the owner of a $400,000 property would pay about $8 more a year.

The parks levy and school bond will be separate items on November ballots.